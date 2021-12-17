RUGBY UNION
Tonga’s Taniela Moa dies
Former Tonga scrumhalf Taniela Moa has died. He was 36. Moa’s death was confirmed yesterday by the Tonga Rugby Union, which did not specify a cause. “A stalwart of Ikale Tahi Tonga rugby who will now have his name etched among the echelons of the legendary greats,” Tonga Rugby said in a statement. “Such sad news to receive about the passing of Taniela Moa. We would like to send our love and deepest condolences to his family through this sad and tragic time. May he fly high among God’s army and look over you all.” Moa played four of his 21 matches for the Ikale Tahi at the 2011 World Cup, including the opening match against the All Blacks and Tonga’s famous win over eventual runners-up France.
SOCCER
Arsenal beat West Ham
Arsenal quickly forgot about the team’s off-field distractions with forward Gabriel Martinelli and substitute Emile Smith Rowe scoring on Wednesday in a 2-0 win over 10-man West Ham United that put the Gunners in the top four in the Premier League. The win came a day after Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy. “We needed a win,” Martinelli said. “It was so important for the team. We know the potential we have.” Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy on Tuesday after another disciplinary breach, with manager Mikel Arteta saying that the striker had not worked “to the rules and standards” set by the club. Aubameyang reportedly was allowed by the club to travel to France for a family matter last week, but he returned a day later than agreed upon.
FOOTBALL
Jaguars sack Urban Meyer
Urban Meyer has been sacked as coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars after less than a year, his tenure marred by a string of scandals and on-field mediocrity. The Jags have won just two games this season under Meyer. “After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Jacksonville owner Shahid Khan said in a statement on the team’s Web site on Wednesday. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.” On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Times carried a story in which former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo described Meyer kicking him as he performed a stretching drill alongside teammates in the pre-season. Lambo, who told the newspaper that Meyer did not call specialist players by their names, but instead called them “Kicker,” “Punter” or “Long Snapper,” said that the incident occurred after he had missed field-goal attempts in each of the team’s first two pre-season games. Meyer, who joined the team in January, denied that the incident happened.
CRICKET
More players test positive
Three players are among five new cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday among the West Indies cricket squad touring Pakistan. Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Akshai Mansingh, returned positive tests in Karachi.
Two Tibetan students on Saturday chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to call for an international boycott of the Winter Games. The pair were part of the latest protest against the Beijing Olympic Games over China’s human rights abuses and its treatment of minorities. Members of the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe (TYAE) and Students for a Free Tibet held a sit-in at the IOC building in Lausanne, as officials gathered for a meeting. The protesters demanded that countries withdraw from the event they have called the “Genocide Games,” which they say are
Calvin Cheng broke records in his native Singapore and his career as a long jumper was starting to take off internationally, but then came national service. Now 31 and a lawyer, Cheng cannot help but wonder what could have been. “Unfortunately, I just was not able to get the time off to train,” Cheng said. “That was when I decided that it just wasn’t worth it, and that was when I gave up.” Singaporeans are required to spend two years in the military, police or emergency services upon turning 18, a decades-old policy that leaders say remains necessary to defend the city-state. However, critics
CAUGHT SLEEPING: Underdog Pena dropped Nunes, an opponent who is widely considered the greatest fighter in the history of women’s mixed martial arts Julianna Pena did not even realize Amanda Nunes had tapped out of Pena’s chokehold until somebody told her in the cage moments after the referee pulled her off the long-reigning champion on Saturday night. One of the biggest upsets in UFC history might have been a surprise in the moment for Pena, but she had never stopped believing she could do the nearly impossible. “Everybody was sleeping on me, and I shook up the world and did exactly what I said I was going to do,” Pena said. “But I’m not surprised. I have a big heart and determination.” Pena stopped Nunes by
‘STOKED’: Lucas Chianca and partner Kai Lenny took turns surfing and driving the Jet Ski to get each other into the waves, winning the Best Team award a second time Brazil’s Lucas Chianca and France’s Justine Dupont on Monday claimed victories at the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge, as high-performance big wave surfing took a leap forward in perfect, giant surf in Portugal. The specialty event saw surfers whipped into the towering waves by Jet Skis, using small, weighted surfboards and footstraps to help navigate the bump and chop. For decades, surfers dreamed of transferring the tight turns, tube rides and aerial maneuvers possible on smaller waves to giant canvases, and from the first wave of the event, it was clear that time had come. Towed into a 12m to 15m peak by his