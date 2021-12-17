SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





RUGBY UNION

Tonga’s Taniela Moa dies

Former Tonga scrumhalf Taniela Moa has died. He was 36. Moa’s death was confirmed yesterday by the Tonga Rugby Union, which did not specify a cause. “A stalwart of Ikale Tahi Tonga rugby who will now have his name etched among the echelons of the legendary greats,” Tonga Rugby said in a statement. “Such sad news to receive about the passing of Taniela Moa. We would like to send our love and deepest condolences to his family through this sad and tragic time. May he fly high among God’s army and look over you all.” Moa played four of his 21 matches for the Ikale Tahi at the 2011 World Cup, including the opening match against the All Blacks and Tonga’s famous win over eventual runners-up France.

SOCCER

Arsenal beat West Ham

Arsenal quickly forgot about the team’s off-field distractions with forward Gabriel Martinelli and substitute Emile Smith Rowe scoring on Wednesday in a 2-0 win over 10-man West Ham United that put the Gunners in the top four in the Premier League. The win came a day after Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy. “We needed a win,” Martinelli said. “It was so important for the team. We know the potential we have.” Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy on Tuesday after another disciplinary breach, with manager Mikel Arteta saying that the striker had not worked “to the rules and standards” set by the club. Aubameyang reportedly was allowed by the club to travel to France for a family matter last week, but he returned a day later than agreed upon.

FOOTBALL

Jaguars sack Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer has been sacked as coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars after less than a year, his tenure marred by a string of scandals and on-field mediocrity. The Jags have won just two games this season under Meyer. “After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Jacksonville owner Shahid Khan said in a statement on the team’s Web site on Wednesday. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.” On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Times carried a story in which former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo described Meyer kicking him as he performed a stretching drill alongside teammates in the pre-season. Lambo, who told the newspaper that Meyer did not call specialist players by their names, but instead called them “Kicker,” “Punter” or “Long Snapper,” said that the incident occurred after he had missed field-goal attempts in each of the team’s first two pre-season games. Meyer, who joined the team in January, denied that the incident happened.

CRICKET

More players test positive

Three players are among five new cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday among the West Indies cricket squad touring Pakistan. Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Akshai Mansingh, returned positive tests in Karachi.