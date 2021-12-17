Beijing Winter Olympics organizers yesterday said that measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among athletes and the outside world are being extended to holding their garbage inside the “bubble” dividing the two.
A team of special workers would be deployed to collect and transfer garbage inside the bubble in a bid to prevent the virus’ spread, officials said.
Ma Boyang, who is in charge of Olympic village planning and operations, said that the waste would be held at temporary storage sites to be transferred later for central processing.
Photo: EPA-EFE
China has stressed the possibility of the virus being transmitted on objects, particularly frozen food.
Most experts have ruled out the possibility of infection through such channels, saying that packaging carries only minute traces of the virus, most likely deposited there by workers.
Yan Jiarong, a spokesperson for the organizing committee, said that health authorities were continuing to monitor the situation, but believe the “relevant preventive measures in the guidebook for pandemic prevention have undergone rigorous scientific evaluation and are effective in ensuring safety and preventing the spread of the epidemic.”
In the event of a positive test for the virus within the bubble, authorities would follow the same protocols as they would were it detected outside, Yan said.
“We believe that these measures can effectively reduce the risk of the pandemic and that they can not only ensure the safe and convenient participation of athletes and all Olympic personnel in training, matches and work, but also protect the health and safety of the Chinese people,” Yan said.
The country has taken drastic measures, including frequent lockdowns and mass testing, to handle domestic outbreaks, although it has yet to stamp out infections entirely.
Two Tibetan students on Saturday chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to call for an international boycott of the Winter Games. The pair were part of the latest protest against the Beijing Olympic Games over China’s human rights abuses and its treatment of minorities. Members of the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe (TYAE) and Students for a Free Tibet held a sit-in at the IOC building in Lausanne, as officials gathered for a meeting. The protesters demanded that countries withdraw from the event they have called the “Genocide Games,” which they say are
Calvin Cheng broke records in his native Singapore and his career as a long jumper was starting to take off internationally, but then came national service. Now 31 and a lawyer, Cheng cannot help but wonder what could have been. “Unfortunately, I just was not able to get the time off to train,” Cheng said. “That was when I decided that it just wasn’t worth it, and that was when I gave up.” Singaporeans are required to spend two years in the military, police or emergency services upon turning 18, a decades-old policy that leaders say remains necessary to defend the city-state. However, critics
CAUGHT SLEEPING: Underdog Pena dropped Nunes, an opponent who is widely considered the greatest fighter in the history of women’s mixed martial arts Julianna Pena did not even realize Amanda Nunes had tapped out of Pena’s chokehold until somebody told her in the cage moments after the referee pulled her off the long-reigning champion on Saturday night. One of the biggest upsets in UFC history might have been a surprise in the moment for Pena, but she had never stopped believing she could do the nearly impossible. “Everybody was sleeping on me, and I shook up the world and did exactly what I said I was going to do,” Pena said. “But I’m not surprised. I have a big heart and determination.” Pena stopped Nunes by
‘STOKED’: Lucas Chianca and partner Kai Lenny took turns surfing and driving the Jet Ski to get each other into the waves, winning the Best Team award a second time Brazil’s Lucas Chianca and France’s Justine Dupont on Monday claimed victories at the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge, as high-performance big wave surfing took a leap forward in perfect, giant surf in Portugal. The specialty event saw surfers whipped into the towering waves by Jet Skis, using small, weighted surfboards and footstraps to help navigate the bump and chop. For decades, surfers dreamed of transferring the tight turns, tube rides and aerial maneuvers possible on smaller waves to giant canvases, and from the first wave of the event, it was clear that time had come. Towed into a 12m to 15m peak by his