Athletes at Winter Olympics to face trash restrictions

AP, BEIJING





Beijing Winter Olympics organizers yesterday said that measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among athletes and the outside world are being extended to holding their garbage inside the “bubble” dividing the two.

A team of special workers would be deployed to collect and transfer garbage inside the bubble in a bid to prevent the virus’ spread, officials said.

Ma Boyang, who is in charge of Olympic village planning and operations, said that the waste would be held at temporary storage sites to be transferred later for central processing.

A person poses for a photograph next to an Olympic Rings installation at the Beijing Olympic Tower yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

China has stressed the possibility of the virus being transmitted on objects, particularly frozen food.

Most experts have ruled out the possibility of infection through such channels, saying that packaging carries only minute traces of the virus, most likely deposited there by workers.

Yan Jiarong, a spokesperson for the organizing committee, said that health authorities were continuing to monitor the situation, but believe the “relevant preventive measures in the guidebook for pandemic prevention have undergone rigorous scientific evaluation and are effective in ensuring safety and preventing the spread of the epidemic.”

In the event of a positive test for the virus within the bubble, authorities would follow the same protocols as they would were it detected outside, Yan said.

“We believe that these measures can effectively reduce the risk of the pandemic and that they can not only ensure the safe and convenient participation of athletes and all Olympic personnel in training, matches and work, but also protect the health and safety of the Chinese people,” Yan said.

The country has taken drastic measures, including frequent lockdowns and mass testing, to handle domestic outbreaks, although it has yet to stamp out infections entirely.