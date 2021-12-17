F1 finale to be reviewed for ‘future lessons’

AP, ABU DHABI and WINDSOR, England





The motorsports governing body for Formula One on Wednesday said that it would conduct “a detailed analysis” of the wild ending at the season finale that decided the championship in favor of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

The FIA said that Sunday’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had created a controversy that is “tarnishing the image of the championship.”

Verstappen claimed his first world title when he passed Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes on the final lap.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen holds aloft the trophy for his win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

He was given the opportunity after a key decision by race director Michael Masi.

Hamilton had led for 51 of the 58 laps until a crash by Nicholas Latifi brought out the safety car with five laps remaining.

Verstappen stopped under the yellow flag for a fresh set of tires, and Masi flipped his decision and let the drivers separating Verstappen from Hamilton pass the safety car.

The race resumed with one lap remaining and Verstappen restarting just behind Hamilton.

He passed Hamilton in the fifth turn and won his first title.

Mercedes filed two appeals that were dismissed and have now asked for a further review from the International Court of Appeal.

Verstappen was to receive his championship trophy yesterday.

The FIA delivered a report on the incident on Wednesday to the World Motor Sport Council in Paris.

It said in a later statement that the finish “notably generated significant misunderstanding and reactions from Formula One teams, drivers and fans.”

The argument “is currently tarnishing the image of the championship and the due celebration” of Verstappen and constructors’ title winner Mercedes, it said.

The review would be to “draw any lessons from this situation and clarity to be provided to the participants, media and fans about the current regulations.”

“It is not only Formula 1 that may benefit from this analysis, but also more generally all the other FIA circuit championships,” the FIA said.

Verstappen on Wednesday said he feels “a bit sorry” for Latifi because of the online abuse he has received since his crash.

Latifi, a Canadian who drives for Williams, has faced a barrage of criticism since Sunday that was exacerbated when Verstappen’s boss, Christian Horner, joked that he had give Latifi a lifetime supply of Red Bull for the race-altering crash.

Latifi has apologized for his influence on the outcome and said that he made a mistake.

“I think this is very unfair. Every driver tries to do their best,” Verstappen said. “I think nobody crashes on purpose. I feel very sorry for Nicholas. I think what is important for him is just to turn off your phone and don’t listen to it.”

Hamilton on Wednesday picked up a new title only days after his loss on the track.

The seven-time Formula One champion received a knighthood at Windsor Castle, but declined to speak to the media afterward.

Hamilton gets the honorary title of “sir” after being knighted by the Prince of Wales for services to motorsports.

The 36-year-old Briton was joined by his mother, Carmen Lockhart.

When congratulated on his award, Hamilton said: “Thank you.”

Three other F1 drivers have been knighted: Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart. Hamilton is the first to be awarded while still competing in the sport.