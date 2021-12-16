Ex-NFL player accused of shooting had brain disease

AP, ROCK HILL, South Carolina





An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The 20 years Phillip Adams spent playing football “definitively ... gave rise” to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, said Ann McKee, the doctor who examined his brain.

Authorities had said that on April 7, Phillip Adams killed Rock Hill physician Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two of their grandchildren, nine-year-old Adah Lesslie and five-year-old Noah Lesslie; and two heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technicians working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis and Robert Shook.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams is attended to after injuring his left leg in an NFL game against the St Louis Rams, in St Louis, Missouri, on Dec. 26, 2010. Photo: AP

Police later found Adams with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The degenerative disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is linked to head trauma and concussions that has been found to cause a range of symptoms, including violent mood swings and memory loss.

“There were inklings that he was developing clear behavioral and cognitive issues,” McKee said. “I don’t think he snapped. It appeared to be a cumulative progressive impairment. He was getting increasingly paranoid, he was having increasing difficulties with his memory, and he was very likely having more and more impulsive behaviors... It may not have been recognized, but I doubt that this was entirely out of the blue.”

McKee, who directs the CTE Center at Boston University, said that of 24 NFL players diagnosed with the disease after dying in their 20s and 30s, most had stage 2 CTE, like Adams.

The disease has four stages, with stage 4 being the most severe and usually associated with dementia.

The second stage is associated with progressive cognitive and behavioral abnormalities such as aggression, impulsivity, explosivity, depression, paranoia, anxiety, poor executive function and memory loss, McKee said.

However, Adams’ CTE diagnosis was different from the other young players, because it was “unusually severe” in both frontal lobes, she said.

McKee compared Adams’ brain to that of Aaron Hernandez, the former football star also posthumously diagnosed with CTE after he hanged himself in prison at the age of 27 while serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

Theoretically, a combination of the abnormalities caused by frontal lobe damage could lower someone’s threshold for homicidal acts, McKee said.

Still, she said it is difficult to attribute homicidal behavior to CTE alone, because “it’s a complicated issue with many other factors.”

The Adams family said they were not surprised that he had the disease, but were shocked to learn how severe his condition was.

“After going through medical records from his football career, we do know that he was desperately seeking help from the NFL, but was denied all claims due to his inability to remember things and to handle seemingly simple tasks, such as traveling hours away to see doctors and going through extensive evaluations,” their statement said.

Adams’ agent previously said that Adams did not participate in the array of physical and mental health programs that are available to ex-players through the NFL and its players’ union.

The NFL and Adams’ agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.