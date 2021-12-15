Manchester United’s match at Brentford yesterday was postponed as the English Premier League reported a record number of COVID-19 cases, with the virus threatening to disrupt the busy Christmas fixture list.
It came hours after the Old Trafford club closed their Carrington training complex because several players and staff members had tested positive for the virus.
The Premier League board took the decision to postpone the Brentford clash “based on guidance from medical advisers,” a Manchester United statement said.
United’s fixture in west London was the second Premier League game to fall to the virus in three days, after Tottenham Hotspur’s match at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday was called off.
“Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, on Tuesday 14 December at 19:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course,” a United statement said late on Monday.
With the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 sweeping across the UK, there are growing virus issues at several Premier League clubs.
The Premier League on Monday reported 42 new COVID-19 cases in the past week — a seven-day record since testing figures started being released in May last year — up from 12 cases the previous week.
More fixtures could come under threat with Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Norwich City all reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past few days.
Two Tibetan students on Saturday chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to call for an international boycott of the Winter Games. The pair were part of the latest protest against the Beijing Olympic Games over China’s human rights abuses and its treatment of minorities. Members of the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe (TYAE) and Students for a Free Tibet held a sit-in at the IOC building in Lausanne, as officials gathered for a meeting. The protesters demanded that countries withdraw from the event they have called the “Genocide Games,” which they say are
CAUGHT SLEEPING: Underdog Pena dropped Nunes, an opponent who is widely considered the greatest fighter in the history of women’s mixed martial arts Julianna Pena did not even realize Amanda Nunes had tapped out of Pena’s chokehold until somebody told her in the cage moments after the referee pulled her off the long-reigning champion on Saturday night. One of the biggest upsets in UFC history might have been a surprise in the moment for Pena, but she had never stopped believing she could do the nearly impossible. “Everybody was sleeping on me, and I shook up the world and did exactly what I said I was going to do,” Pena said. “But I’m not surprised. I have a big heart and determination.” Pena stopped Nunes by
It was not only the Australia bowlers who tore into England’s cricket team on the first day of the Ashes yesterday — the local police also got in on the act. The Queensland Police Service did not pass up the chance to poke fun at the demoralized England team “Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba,” the force wrote on Twitter. England made a disastrous start to the hotly anticipated series, bowled out for 147 at the Gabba ground in Brisbane. They lost opener Rory Burns to the very first ball, and it hardly
Red-faced, the two sumo wrestlers crashed together, grappling their way around the raised earthen ring until one pushed the other over the side. A typical scene in Japan’s traditional wrestling — except the loin-clothed wrestlers were 11 years old, each weighing more than many grown men. “I’m happy, really happy,” said victor Hisatsugu Sasaki, who even at 135kg still has a child’s treble voice. “I hope to become a professional sumo wrestler.” Sasaki and his opponent, Kyuta Kumagai — who weighs 90kg — are chasing the same dream. They want to turn professional, which at the top ranks, especially the highest rank called