Curry ‘on doorstep’ of record after win

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Two-time league Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry is just two three-point baskets away from breaking Ray Allen’s all-time NBA record after his Golden State Warriors rallied late to edge the Indiana Pacers 102-100 on Monday.

Curry came into the game needing seven three-pointers, but could manage only five, leaving him one short of tying Allen’s record of 2,973.

“I’m enjoying the moment, knocking on the doorstep. It’s pretty surreal,” Curry said after scoring 26 points with six rebounds and six assists. “You just keep playing basketball, taking shots you think you can make and enjoy the experience.”

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, drives the ball past Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin in their NBA game in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday. Photo: AP

In 35 minutes of playing time, he shot five of 15 from beyond the arc in front of a crowd of 17,018 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana, that were eager to see him break the record.

Curry and the Warriors got off to a slow start, trailed for most of the game and were 55-47 behind at the half. Thirty-three-year-old Curry did not hit his first three-pointer until the second quarter and committed four of his seven turnovers in the first half as he was smothered by the Pacers’ stifling defense.

“I wasn’t going to let him do it on our court,” said Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon, who had 23 points and eight assists.

Curry made some clutch baskets down the stretch, scoring five of the Warriors’ final seven points, including his fifth and final three-pointer — a 24-foot (20.7m) effort with 84 seconds left on the clock to pull the Warriors to within two points at 100-98.

He then sank two free throws to tie it 100-100, before Kevon Looney got the winning basket with 13 seconds to go.

Curry said that the record has become a distraction for the team.

“Let’s be honest,” he said. “There is a lot of hype around this record. Sometimes it gets everybody rushing, playing out of our skin. We had to remind ourselves how we play offense.”