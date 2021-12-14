Taiwan on Sunday finished second in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Under-18 Women’s Softball World Cup, after losing to the US 1-0 in Lima, Peru.
Despite the loss in the championship game, it remains Taiwan’s best showing in the tournament as the team’s best previous performance was a bronze medal in 1999 as the hosts and in 2011 in South Africa.
Taiwan had been undefeated in the tournament with a perfect 6-0 record, before being defeated by the US in their final round-robin match on Saturday.
Photo: screen grab from Facebook
NO SHUTOUT
In the rematch on Sunday, Taiwan starting pitcher Ke Hsia-ai took a shutout into the seventh inning before giving up a hit, a walk and a one-out walk-off RBI double by US pitcher Valerie Cagle in the bottom of the inning.
Cagle blanked Taiwan over her seven innings, giving the US their fourth consecutive junior women’s softball world title.
Ke allowed six hits and struck out five in her outing on the mound.
