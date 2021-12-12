Root says England need to be braver

MULTIPLE DOCKINGS: England were fined and docked five Championship points for a slow over rate, while Travis Head was fined and given a demerit for swearing

AP, BRISBANE, Australia





England captain Joe Root did not back away from the contentious calls to bat first in the Ashes series opener when conditions appeared to heavily favor the bowlers, or on a team selection that omitted their two most experienced pacemen.

One regret he had after England’s nine-wicket loss to Australia at the Gabba yesterday was not giving left-arm spinner Jack Leach more protection against some aggressive batting.

Leach was punished by the batsmen, conceding 102 runs for one wicket and going for almost eight runs per over on a pitch that did not take much conventional turn, but did offer plenty of bounce to suit Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, center, is mobbed by teammates after he claimed his 400th Test wicket on day 4 of the first Ashes Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Travis Head, who scored 152, and David Warner, who scored 94 in Australia’s first innings of 425, were particularly attacking against Leach, who was playing his first Test since March and his first ever in Australian conditions.

Root said that setting a more defensive field would have helped Leach gain some confidence and “ease into the series.”

“I put a lot of that on myself ... made it very difficult for him and it’s probably more on my shoulders than looking at the selection,” he said.

Leach’s place in the starting 11 was only confirmed at the coin toss, with England hoping to get a more varied attack by leaving out fast bowler Stuart Broad.

It did not help that England were not defending many runs, having lost a wicket on the first ball of the series and been dismissed for 147 just before heavy rain ended play on day 1.

“If we go about things the way we did on the last two tours we’ll get the same result,” Root said, reflecting on England’s past two tours to Australia, which included nine losses, one draw and no wins.

“We have to be brave. I look back and think [batting] was the right decision,” he said.

“In terms of selection, we could have gone a different way, [but] we wanted variety in our attack and ways of changing things.”

There was more pain for the visitors after the game finished, as they were fined their entire match fees and docked five World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over rate.

Root’s side were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with match referee David Boon imposing the sanction.

Players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over a side fails to bowl in the allotted time, while the team is penalized one point for each over short.

Australia batter Travis Head was fined 15 percent of his match fee for using bad language in the 77th over of their first innings on Thursday, when he was beaten by a ball from England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

One demerit point was also added to Head’s disciplinary record after his first offense in a 24-month period.

When a player attains four or more demerit points in a two-year period, they are converted into suspension points that could bring a ban.

Nathan Lyon captured a long-awaited 400th Test victim and spun Australia to an emphatic victory, with England losing eight wickets on day 4.

The second of the five Tests is to run start on Thursday in Adelaide.

Additional reporting by Reuters