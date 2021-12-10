SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Kerr slams into pitch invader

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr was booked after barging into a pitch invader and knocking him to the ground during the Blues’ UEFA Champions League clash with Juventus at Kingsmeadow. Toward the close of the group-stage match, the man entered the field and briefly held up play before he was sent sprawling as the Australia captain dropped her shoulder and ran into him. The boos that had greeted the invader instantly turned into cheers for Kerr, before the man took to his feet and made his way from the pitch with stewards in pursuit, to applause from the stands. However, the referee took a dim view of Kerr’s actions, and produced a yellow card for the Matildas star.

GOLF

Woods to return with son

Tiger Woods is next week to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship alongside his 12-year-old son, Charlie. Last week, the 15-time major champion said that he was unlikely ever to make a full-time return to professional golf after a car crash in February this year left him with serious leg injuries. However, he said he would “pick and choose a few events a year and play around that.” The PNC Championship is a tournament in which major champions play alongside a family member. “I’m playing as a dad, and couldn’t be more excited and proud,” Tiger Woods wrote on Twitter.

ENGLAND

Fans to show vaccine pass

Fans in England will need to show proof of double vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test to attend top-level sporting events after Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher restrictions in the country on Wednesday. The government has made the National Health System pass mandatory for any event with more than 10,000 people in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The pass would also be required for any unseated indoor venue with more than 500 people and any unseated outdoor venue with more than 4,000 people.

SOCCER

Leicester lose seven players

Leicester City were to be without seven players for yesterday’s decisive UEFA Europa League trip to SSC Napoli due to COVID-19 cases or illness, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday. “We’ve had some positive cases, some are generally not well, so we haven’t taken the risk,” Rodgers said. “We will have seven unavailable — something you’ll see in time... In general, you’re starting to see a few more cases and, for us, it’s always about the health of our players.”

SOCCER

Snowfall postpones match

Atalanta BC’s UEFA Champions League showdown with Villarreal was postponed until yesterday due to heavy snowfall in Bergamo, the Italian club said on Wednesday. “#AtalantaVillarreal has been postponed due to the heavy snowfall. The match will be played tomorrow with kick-off time still to be determined by UEFA,” Atalanta wrote on Twitter. A cold snap had swept across northern Italy, and ground staff at Atalanta’s Stadio di Bergamo were sweeping snow off the pitch in an attempt to make it playable. However, the icy conditions continued and the snow kept piling up on the pitch even as it was being pushed to the sidelines.