SOCCER
Kerr slams into pitch invader
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr was booked after barging into a pitch invader and knocking him to the ground during the Blues’ UEFA Champions League clash with Juventus at Kingsmeadow. Toward the close of the group-stage match, the man entered the field and briefly held up play before he was sent sprawling as the Australia captain dropped her shoulder and ran into him. The boos that had greeted the invader instantly turned into cheers for Kerr, before the man took to his feet and made his way from the pitch with stewards in pursuit, to applause from the stands. However, the referee took a dim view of Kerr’s actions, and produced a yellow card for the Matildas star.
GOLF
Woods to return with son
Tiger Woods is next week to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship alongside his 12-year-old son, Charlie. Last week, the 15-time major champion said that he was unlikely ever to make a full-time return to professional golf after a car crash in February this year left him with serious leg injuries. However, he said he would “pick and choose a few events a year and play around that.” The PNC Championship is a tournament in which major champions play alongside a family member. “I’m playing as a dad, and couldn’t be more excited and proud,” Tiger Woods wrote on Twitter.
ENGLAND
Fans to show vaccine pass
Fans in England will need to show proof of double vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test to attend top-level sporting events after Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher restrictions in the country on Wednesday. The government has made the National Health System pass mandatory for any event with more than 10,000 people in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The pass would also be required for any unseated indoor venue with more than 500 people and any unseated outdoor venue with more than 4,000 people.
SOCCER
Leicester lose seven players
Leicester City were to be without seven players for yesterday’s decisive UEFA Europa League trip to SSC Napoli due to COVID-19 cases or illness, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday. “We’ve had some positive cases, some are generally not well, so we haven’t taken the risk,” Rodgers said. “We will have seven unavailable — something you’ll see in time... In general, you’re starting to see a few more cases and, for us, it’s always about the health of our players.”
SOCCER
Snowfall postpones match
Atalanta BC’s UEFA Champions League showdown with Villarreal was postponed until yesterday due to heavy snowfall in Bergamo, the Italian club said on Wednesday. “#AtalantaVillarreal has been postponed due to the heavy snowfall. The match will be played tomorrow with kick-off time still to be determined by UEFA,” Atalanta wrote on Twitter. A cold snap had swept across northern Italy, and ground staff at Atalanta’s Stadio di Bergamo were sweeping snow off the pitch in an attempt to make it playable. However, the icy conditions continued and the snow kept piling up on the pitch even as it was being pushed to the sidelines.
The Taiwan Dragons want to take Taiwanese cricket global and are pushing ahead — including with the 50-ball tournament that ended yesterday — despite a lack of funding and poor weather. The Taiwan Stars won the 50-ball final at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, with 83 from 10 five-ball overs giving them enough for a six-run win over the Pakistan Cricket Club (PCCT). Several hours of play were lost last month due to poor weather. Dragons president Marlan Samarasinghe said that the tournament was intended to gauge the viability of Taiwan-based players to compete in a new world club cricket
French judo coach Alain Schmitt, who Olympic judo champion Margaux Pinot accused of domestic violence, on Friday said that he had defended himself in a fight that he said she started. His remarks came after a judge on Wednesday acquitted Schmitt, which sparked widespread anger in France, as the state prosecutor launched an appeal. Pinot, who won mixed team gold at the Tokyo Olympics, accused Schmitt — her partner and former coach — of attacking her in a drunken rage while she was in bed in her apartment on Saturday last week. “He straddled me, and started punching me, left and right,” the
A Dutch sex toy company’s attempt to reach fans of the wholesome sport of curling led some broadcasters to cancel their livestream of a tournament that is to determine the final spots in the Beijing Winter Games. Local organizers of the Olympic qualifier in the Netherlands said they were told that on-ice ads with the EasyToys name and a non-explicit logo were too much for a US audience. Dutch media reported that the livestream was also canceled in Japan. “I’m not the right man to have an opinion on what is normal in which country,” promoter Dagmar van Stiphout said. “I think they’re
The world’s best women’s alpine skiers, who are to compete at the Beijing Winter Games, on Friday expressed concern over China’s treatment of former world No. 1 doubles tennis player Peng Shuai, but would still be in the start gate fighting for Olympic medals. Peng was not seen in public for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media in November accusing former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her into sex, with her whereabouts becoming a matter of international concern. Neither Zhang, who retired in 2018, nor the government have commented on Peng’s accusation and the topic