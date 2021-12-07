The Detroit Lions are winless no more after beating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 on Sunday to end weeks of agony and ridicule.
Down four points with four seconds left on the clock, wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown caught an 11-yard endzone pass from quarterback Jared Goff in front of a relieved home crowd, improving their record to 1-10-1.
“I was proud of our guys, man — they fought,” head coach Dan Campbell told reporters. “They’ve continued to fight all year and it paid dividends today and we found a way to win.”
Photo: AFP
Campbell dedicated the game ball to the community of Oxford, Michigan, where a teenager was last week charged with first-degree murder in the deadliest US school shooting of the year, which killed four students.
The Lions previously had a winless season in 2008, holding the dubious distinction of being the first franchise to do so since the league expanded its schedule to 16 games in 1978.
There were early signs of trouble after the team lost all of their pre-season games, having traded long-time quarterback Matthew Stafford for Goff in a blockbuster deal earlier this year.
Detroit settled for a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 and has put up one of the least productive offenses in the league this season.
“It came down to one play and we were able to make it,” said Goff, a former first overall pick.
“We weren’t perfect, but having the ability to overcome mistakes is the sign of a good team,” Goff added.
Also on Sunday, it was:
‧ Cardinals 33, Bears 22
‧ Chargers 41, Bengals 22
‧ Steelers 20, Ravens 19
‧ Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17
‧ Dolphins 20, Giants 9
‧ Eagles 33, Jets 18
‧ Rams 37, Jaguars 7
‧ Washington 17, Raiders 15
‧ Chiefs 22, Broncos 9
‧ Colts 31, Texans 0
The Taiwan Dragons want to take Taiwanese cricket global and are pushing ahead — including with the 50-ball tournament that ended yesterday — despite a lack of funding and poor weather. The Taiwan Stars won the 50-ball final at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, with 83 from 10 five-ball overs giving them enough for a six-run win over the Pakistan Cricket Club (PCCT). Several hours of play were lost last month due to poor weather. Dragons president Marlan Samarasinghe said that the tournament was intended to gauge the viability of Taiwan-based players to compete in a new world club cricket
LONG WAIT OVER: The Brothers have won the top prize after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years, defeating the Lions 5-0 The CTBC Brothers have finally tasted victory in the Taiwan Series after an 11-year wait, winning the title last night by completing a four-game sweep of the Uni-President Lions at the Tainan Municipal Stadium. The Brothers were crowned champions of Taiwanese professional baseball after a 5-0 win in Game 4 after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years. It was a magical first year for CTBC manager Lin Wei-chu, a former standout with Japan’s Hanshin Tigers. He has brought a title to the starving Brothers fans — who have endured a string of second-place finishes
French judo coach Alain Schmitt, who Olympic judo champion Margaux Pinot accused of domestic violence, on Friday said that he had defended himself in a fight that he said she started. His remarks came after a judge on Wednesday acquitted Schmitt, which sparked widespread anger in France, as the state prosecutor launched an appeal. Pinot, who won mixed team gold at the Tokyo Olympics, accused Schmitt — her partner and former coach — of attacking her in a drunken rage while she was in bed in her apartment on Saturday last week. “He straddled me, and started punching me, left and right,” the
The world’s best women’s alpine skiers, who are to compete at the Beijing Winter Games, on Friday expressed concern over China’s treatment of former world No. 1 doubles tennis player Peng Shuai, but would still be in the start gate fighting for Olympic medals. Peng was not seen in public for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media in November accusing former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her into sex, with her whereabouts becoming a matter of international concern. Neither Zhang, who retired in 2018, nor the government have commented on Peng’s accusation and the topic