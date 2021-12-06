SPORTS BRIEFS

GOLF

Chien in Q-Series top 3

Taiwan’s Peiyun Chien on Saturday carded seven birdies in the third round of the LPGA Q-Series to tie for third place with Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul in Mobile, Alabama. The 31-year-old Chien, who on Thursday also shot seven birdies in the first round, is just two strokes off the leader, France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard. Chien on Saturday had two bogeys to leave her with a five-under-par 66, which matched her Thursday performance. In Friday’s second round, she shot a one-over-par 72 that included a double bogey on the 12th hole. The first 72 holes of the marathon series was to end yesterday, with the next half starting on Thursday in Dothan, Alabama.

TABLE TENNIS

Cheng exits Singapore Cup

Taiwanese Olympic medalist Cheng I-ching yesterday exited the World Table Tennis Cup Finals in Singapore after a loss in the first round of the women’s singles. World No. 8 Cheng was defeated by Japan’s Hina Hayata, who won 3-1, beating Cheng 11-6, 11-13, 14-12, 14-12. Lin Yun-ju, with whom she won bronze at the Tokyo Games in the mixed doubles, was knocked out of the Singapore tournament on Saturday, when China’s Wang Chuqin beat the world No. 6 player 0-3.

HOCKEY

Ovechkin scores 750th goal

Alex Ovechkin on Saturday found a new goaltender to score on for another milestone goal, although this time the name rang a bell. Ovechkin beat Daniil Tarasov for his 20th goal of the season and 750th of his NHL career to help the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 and snap a two-game skid. “I think I play against his father back in Russia,” Ovechkin said. He was not joking. Ovechkin went up against Vadim Tarasov during three seasons in the Russian Superleague from 2002 to 2005 before coming to North America. His son is the 152nd goalie Ovechkin has scored against in the NHL. Daniil Tarasov remembers growing up watching Ovechkin. That was more fun than trying to stop a shot from the best goal-scorer of this generation. “It’s pretty hard,” Daniil Tarasov said. “I think all goalies say he has one of the hardest shots in the league.”

SOCCER

Anger over suspicious goal

The Colombian soccer players’ association called for an investigation into suspicious circumstances surrounding a key promotion match on Saturday that was decided by a late goal that one senior player called an “embarrassment for Colombian football.” Llaneros played Union Magdalena at home and were leading 1-0 until the 95th minute, when the visitors scored twice in succession. Video of the winning goal appeared to show the Llaneros players backing off their opponents and allowing them to score. The result meant that Union Magdalena are promoted to the top tier, the Dimayor league, ahead of Fortaleza, who lost 2-1 at home the same night to Bogota. The players’ association, ACOLFUTPRO, wrote on Twitter that it asked for a disciplinary review of the match. Fortaleza coach Nelson Florez broke down in tears at the post-match news conference. While admitting they had not done their part by winning, he nevertheless questioned the outcome. “I am not ashamed to cry, because I feel robbed,” he said. “We can lose, but not this way.”