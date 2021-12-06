Double Olympic champion Katie Archibald on Saturday delighted a packed London velodrome crowd to take the endurance title as the inaugural UCI Track Champions League reached a frantic conclusion.
With the Israel round of the competition canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, London’s sell-out double header brought the curtain down on what organizers the UCI and Discover Sports Events hope would mark a new era in track cycling.
British rider Archibald consolidated her lead in the standings on Friday with victory in the elimination race, and second place in Saturday’s 5km scratch race behind Yumi Kajihara guaranteed her the 25,000 euros (US$28,285) winner’s check.
Photo: AP
Flying Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen, the Olympic and world sprint champion, won the men’s sprint league after going unbeaten in the sprint across the four rounds.
American Gavin Hoover claimed the men’s endurance title after an eventful final round in London in which overnight leader Sebastian Mora was disqualified from the scratch race after causing a crash, scuppering his chances.
Germany’s Emma Hinze took the women’s sprint title ahead of her Olympic teammate Lea Friedrich.
The Track Champions League, launched this year to boost the appeal of velodrome racing, features a fan-friendly, made-for-TV format and a vast array of Olympic and world champions.
Riders compete in either the endurance or sprint leagues with 18 male and female riders in each, collecting points and prize money in Mallorca, Lithuania and the London rounds.
Endurance riders competed across the rounds in the scratch and elimination races, while the sprinters battled in the sprint and keirin events, with overall endurance and sprint champions taking home 25,000 euros.
Archibald, who won the team pursuit gold at the Rio Olympics and the Madison with Laura Kenny in Tokyo, produced a fitting finale as she crowned her title by beating old rival Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands to first place in the elimination race, the last ride of Wild’s career.
British multiple Olympic gold medalist Ed Clancy was given a rousing send-off in his last race before retirement. “I’ve never heard such a roar for coming 18th,” he said.
“This feels like a really big deal,” Archibald told Eurosport analyst and event ambassador Chris Hoy, the former British track great, summing up the event at trackside.
