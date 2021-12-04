SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BADMINTON

Taiwanese duo advance

Taiwan’s Olympic men’s doubles gold medalists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation’s World Tour Finals in Indonesia, despite not playing yesterday, after Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia beat Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-15, 18-21, 21-9. Lee and Wang finished second in Group A with yesterday’s result after they were handed a walkover in their match against Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of India, who withdrew from the tournament earlier in the week, with Rankireddy complaining of knee pain. The Taiwanese earlier in the week lost against the Indonesian pair, but beat the Danes.

BASEBALL

MLB scrubs Web site

Those looking for a photograph of Mike Trout or highlights of Atlanta’s Game 6 win over Houston in the World Series will not find them on Major League Baseball’s official Web site after the sport’s first work stoppage in 26 years began on Thursday. The MLB removed all current player photos and highlights off MLB.com. “Every action we are taking is at the advice of legal counsel per the [US] National Labor Relations Act,” the league said. By removing players names, images or likenesses, owners hope to avoid running afoul of federal labor laws, or the insinuation that any use would be for commercial or promotional purposes to make money during a labor dispute. Player photos have been replaced with generic silhouettes, while the headline queues have been filled with features about retired players or historic videos. The scrubbing goes beyond that. The Los Angeles Angels announced their promotional schedule last month, including a bobblehead commemorating Shohei Ohtani’s American League MVP season on April 8. The schedule now lists only a “historic season bobblehead” on that date.

OLYMPICS

UN calls for a truce

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday urged all nations to observe a truce during the Beijing Winter Olympics starting in February, saying that a halt to conflicts during one of the world’s premier sporting events can be “a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation.” A resolution adopted by consensus by the 193-nation world body recalled the ancient Greek tradition of ekecheiria, calling for an “Olympic truce,” to encourage a peaceful environment and ensure safe passage and participation of athletes in the Games, “thereby mobilizing the youth of the world to the cause of peace.” The resolution “urges members states to observe the Olympic truce, individually and collectively” from the week before the start of the 24th winter Olympic games in Beijing until the week after the Paralympics. The Olympics are to run from Feb. 4 to 20 followed by the Paralympics from March 4 to 13. The assembly resolution underlined the importance of cooperation among UN member states in implementing “the values of the Olympic truce around the world” and emphasized the importance of work promoting this by the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee and the United Nations.”