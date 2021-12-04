BADMINTON
Taiwanese duo advance
Taiwan’s Olympic men’s doubles gold medalists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation’s World Tour Finals in Indonesia, despite not playing yesterday, after Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia beat Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-15, 18-21, 21-9. Lee and Wang finished second in Group A with yesterday’s result after they were handed a walkover in their match against Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of India, who withdrew from the tournament earlier in the week, with Rankireddy complaining of knee pain. The Taiwanese earlier in the week lost against the Indonesian pair, but beat the Danes.
BASEBALL
MLB scrubs Web site
Those looking for a photograph of Mike Trout or highlights of Atlanta’s Game 6 win over Houston in the World Series will not find them on Major League Baseball’s official Web site after the sport’s first work stoppage in 26 years began on Thursday. The MLB removed all current player photos and highlights off MLB.com. “Every action we are taking is at the advice of legal counsel per the [US] National Labor Relations Act,” the league said. By removing players names, images or likenesses, owners hope to avoid running afoul of federal labor laws, or the insinuation that any use would be for commercial or promotional purposes to make money during a labor dispute. Player photos have been replaced with generic silhouettes, while the headline queues have been filled with features about retired players or historic videos. The scrubbing goes beyond that. The Los Angeles Angels announced their promotional schedule last month, including a bobblehead commemorating Shohei Ohtani’s American League MVP season on April 8. The schedule now lists only a “historic season bobblehead” on that date.
OLYMPICS
UN calls for a truce
The UN General Assembly on Wednesday urged all nations to observe a truce during the Beijing Winter Olympics starting in February, saying that a halt to conflicts during one of the world’s premier sporting events can be “a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation.” A resolution adopted by consensus by the 193-nation world body recalled the ancient Greek tradition of ekecheiria, calling for an “Olympic truce,” to encourage a peaceful environment and ensure safe passage and participation of athletes in the Games, “thereby mobilizing the youth of the world to the cause of peace.” The resolution “urges members states to observe the Olympic truce, individually and collectively” from the week before the start of the 24th winter Olympic games in Beijing until the week after the Paralympics. The Olympics are to run from Feb. 4 to 20 followed by the Paralympics from March 4 to 13. The assembly resolution underlined the importance of cooperation among UN member states in implementing “the values of the Olympic truce around the world” and emphasized the importance of work promoting this by the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee and the United Nations.”
LONG WAIT OVER: The Brothers have won the top prize after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years, defeating the Lions 5-0 The CTBC Brothers have finally tasted victory in the Taiwan Series after an 11-year wait, winning the title last night by completing a four-game sweep of the Uni-President Lions at the Tainan Municipal Stadium. The Brothers were crowned champions of Taiwanese professional baseball after a 5-0 win in Game 4 after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years. It was a magical first year for CTBC manager Lin Wei-chu, a former standout with Japan’s Hanshin Tigers. He has brought a title to the starving Brothers fans — who have endured a string of second-place finishes
PRESIDENTIAL VISIT: Tsai Ing-wen attended pre-game events, with her staff saying that she wanted to show her strong support for the nation’s most popular sport Two home runs gave the CTBC Brothers a 2-0 victory over the Uni-President Lions in an otherwise pitcher-dominated Taiwan Series opener in Taichung yesterday. CTBC took the lead in the best-of-seven Taiwan Series, with Taichung Intercontinental Stadium fully open and filled to capacity with 20,000 spectators because health authorities have kept the COVID-19 pandemic at bay. CTBC fans dominated the stands, turning them yellow as so many were wearing their team’s colors. The CPBL’s championship series is to continue with Game 2 today, also in Taichung. President Tsai Ing-wen made an unannounced visit prior to game’s start, participating in the opening ceremony and posing
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Sunday secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, Texas, after losing to their Chinese opponents 1-3 in the semi-finals. The duo lost to Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, dashing their hopes of competing for the gold medal. It was the first time they had faced the Chinese duo. In the first game, Lin and Cheng established an 8-6 lead, but gave away five straight points to lose on unforced errors. They successfully regrouped and won the second game 11-7. In the third game, the
Next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar is sure to be without either Italy or Portugal after the current and previous European champions were drawn into the same qualifying playoff bracket on Friday, meaning that at least one will fail to qualify for the tournament. Italy first face North Macedonia at home in a playoff semi-final in March, with the winners to play away against either Portugal or Turkey for a spot at the World Cup. Four-time champions Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, missing the tournament for the first time since 1958 after losing in the playoffs against