BADMINTON

Lee, Wang win at Finals

Olympic men’s doubles gold medalists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday won 21-13, 21-12 against World Tour No. 3 pair Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark at the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals in Indonesia. Taiwan’s only representatives at the event got off to a rough start on Wednesday, falling 21-23, 19-21 to Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in 44 minutes on Court 1 at the Bali International Convention Center.

HORSE RACING

Jockey presumed drowned

Australian jockey Chris Caserta was presumed dead after disappearing while swimming at Surfers Paradise beach in Queensland, local media reported. Caserta, 26, had been swimming with a 25-year-old woman at about 10:22pm local time on Wednesday when they were caught in a rip tide. Onlookers rushed to their aid, but were only able to help the woman, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. Search efforts continued late into the night, and recommenced at first light yesterday. Queensland water police officer Senior Sergeant Jay Notaro said that after several hours of searching, the rescue operation was now a search for Caserta’s body. “Unfortunately I had the heartbreaking job of telling Chris’s parents that this is not a search and rescue for Chris,” Notaro said in a video posted by Australia’s 7News. “We’re searching for Chris’ body as the timeframe for survival has passed.” Caserta had over 150 career wins.

SOCCER

Carrick backs Ronaldo

Michael Carrick said it is a “myth” that Cristiano Ronaldo is not suited to a high-pressing style of play and backed the Portuguese forward to thrive under Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick. German coach Rangnick, who is to take charge after receiving a work visa, is a proponent of “gegenpressing” — a style of play in which teams press with high energy to win the ball back as soon as possible, rather than falling back to regroup. Carrick said that 36-year-old Ronaldo had the qualities to adapt to any tactical changes that Rangnick would implement. “Maybe it is a myth, that Ronaldo cannot press, Carrick said. “He’s played in enough teams over the years and been successful to play in a variety of ways. He has kept scoring goals for every team he has played for and I am sure he will continue to score goals, no doubt about that. Players adapt anyway. You’ve got to have skills for different styles.”

MOTORSPORTS

Verstappen eyes title

Max Verstappen can wrap up the Formula One world title on the streets of Jeddah on Sunday, with four possible routes to deny Lewis Hamilton a record eighth championship. If Verstappen finishes first with the fastest lap and Hamilton finishes sixth or lower; or if Verstappen finishes first and Hamilton finishes seventh or lower; or if Verstappen finishes second with fastest lap and Hamilton finishes 10th or lower; or if Verstappen finishes second and Hamilton does not score, then the title would be decided this weekend. If none of those scenarios unfolds, then the championship would be settled at the season’s final race in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 12.