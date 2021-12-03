BADMINTON
Lee, Wang win at Finals
Olympic men’s doubles gold medalists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday won 21-13, 21-12 against World Tour No. 3 pair Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark at the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals in Indonesia. Taiwan’s only representatives at the event got off to a rough start on Wednesday, falling 21-23, 19-21 to Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in 44 minutes on Court 1 at the Bali International Convention Center.
HORSE RACING
Jockey presumed drowned
Australian jockey Chris Caserta was presumed dead after disappearing while swimming at Surfers Paradise beach in Queensland, local media reported. Caserta, 26, had been swimming with a 25-year-old woman at about 10:22pm local time on Wednesday when they were caught in a rip tide. Onlookers rushed to their aid, but were only able to help the woman, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. Search efforts continued late into the night, and recommenced at first light yesterday. Queensland water police officer Senior Sergeant Jay Notaro said that after several hours of searching, the rescue operation was now a search for Caserta’s body. “Unfortunately I had the heartbreaking job of telling Chris’s parents that this is not a search and rescue for Chris,” Notaro said in a video posted by Australia’s 7News. “We’re searching for Chris’ body as the timeframe for survival has passed.” Caserta had over 150 career wins.
SOCCER
Carrick backs Ronaldo
Michael Carrick said it is a “myth” that Cristiano Ronaldo is not suited to a high-pressing style of play and backed the Portuguese forward to thrive under Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick. German coach Rangnick, who is to take charge after receiving a work visa, is a proponent of “gegenpressing” — a style of play in which teams press with high energy to win the ball back as soon as possible, rather than falling back to regroup. Carrick said that 36-year-old Ronaldo had the qualities to adapt to any tactical changes that Rangnick would implement. “Maybe it is a myth, that Ronaldo cannot press, Carrick said. “He’s played in enough teams over the years and been successful to play in a variety of ways. He has kept scoring goals for every team he has played for and I am sure he will continue to score goals, no doubt about that. Players adapt anyway. You’ve got to have skills for different styles.”
MOTORSPORTS
Verstappen eyes title
Max Verstappen can wrap up the Formula One world title on the streets of Jeddah on Sunday, with four possible routes to deny Lewis Hamilton a record eighth championship. If Verstappen finishes first with the fastest lap and Hamilton finishes sixth or lower; or if Verstappen finishes first and Hamilton finishes seventh or lower; or if Verstappen finishes second with fastest lap and Hamilton finishes 10th or lower; or if Verstappen finishes second and Hamilton does not score, then the title would be decided this weekend. If none of those scenarios unfolds, then the championship would be settled at the season’s final race in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 12.
LONG WAIT OVER: The Brothers have won the top prize after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years, defeating the Lions 5-0 The CTBC Brothers have finally tasted victory in the Taiwan Series after an 11-year wait, winning the title last night by completing a four-game sweep of the Uni-President Lions at the Tainan Municipal Stadium. The Brothers were crowned champions of Taiwanese professional baseball after a 5-0 win in Game 4 after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years. It was a magical first year for CTBC manager Lin Wei-chu, a former standout with Japan’s Hanshin Tigers. He has brought a title to the starving Brothers fans — who have endured a string of second-place finishes
PRESIDENTIAL VISIT: Tsai Ing-wen attended pre-game events, with her staff saying that she wanted to show her strong support for the nation’s most popular sport Two home runs gave the CTBC Brothers a 2-0 victory over the Uni-President Lions in an otherwise pitcher-dominated Taiwan Series opener in Taichung yesterday. CTBC took the lead in the best-of-seven Taiwan Series, with Taichung Intercontinental Stadium fully open and filled to capacity with 20,000 spectators because health authorities have kept the COVID-19 pandemic at bay. CTBC fans dominated the stands, turning them yellow as so many were wearing their team’s colors. The CPBL’s championship series is to continue with Game 2 today, also in Taichung. President Tsai Ing-wen made an unannounced visit prior to game’s start, participating in the opening ceremony and posing
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe on Thursday described as “disturbing” the results of a study conducted during the Tokyo Summer Olympics to identify and address targeted, abusive messages sent to athletes through social media. The survey to gain an understanding of the level of online abuse in athletics drew its findings from a sample of 161 Twitter handles of current and former athletes involved in the Games, which was derived from a list of 200 athletes selected by World Athletics. The online accounts were tracked during the study period, starting one week prior to the Olympic opening ceremony on July 15 and
It is a tale reminiscent of The Queen’s Gambit — when defending champion Magnus Carlsen meets Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi at the world championships in Dubai they would renew a rivalry dating from when they were 12. It was, Norwegian Carlsen said, “one of my worst memories in chess” — at the under-12 world championships in Greece in 2002, the two prodigies were vying for the title, when he cracked. In the final game, Carlsen lost to the Englishman David Howell, handing the title on a plate to Nepomniachtchi. As Howell recalled in a documentary by the German chess platform Chess24, as soon as