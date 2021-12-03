Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday scored on a driving layup with two seconds left to give Milwaukee a 127-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, the Bucks’ eighth consecutive victory.
Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 12 rebounds, while Khris Middleton added 21 points for the Bucks.
LaMelo Ball had a career-high 36 points for the Hornets, followed by Kelly Oubre Jr with 25 and Miles Bridges with 22 points.
Photo: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY
Middleton buried a three-pointer from the top left to put Milwaukee in front 123-122 with 52 seconds left.
Antetokounmpo’s lay-in on the Bucks’ next possession was negated by a foul.
Gordon Hayward missed a jumper from the top of the key for the Hornets, and Middleton hit two free throws to make it 125-122 with 8.6 seconds remaining.
Photo: AFP
Ball made a fadeaway three-pointer — his eighth of the game — with 5.9 seconds left to pull the Hornets even at 125.
After a timeout, Jru Holliday fed Antetokounmpo near the top of the lane for the left-side layup.
CAVALIERS 111, HEAT 85
Photo: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY
Kevin Love scored a game-high 22 points off the bench as Cleveland broke a 20-game, decade-plus-long losing streak in games played in Miami.
Miami’s Duncan Robinson shot zero-for-seven from the floor and went scoreless.
That ended his 69-game streak with at least one three-pointer, which had been the second-longest active streak in the NBA.
Prior to Wednesday, Cleveland’s most recent win in Miami was on Jan. 25, 2010.
Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
In other games, it was:
‧ Magic 108, Nuggets 103
‧ Celtics 88, 76ers 87
‧ Pacers 111, Hawks 114
‧ Thunder 110, Rockets 114
‧ Wizards 115, T’wolves 107
‧ Pelicans 107, Mavericks 139
‧ Clippers 115, Kings 124
