MLB plunged into its first work stoppage in quarter of a century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired on Wednesday and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.
The strategy, management’s equivalent of a strike under US federal labor law, ended the sport’s labor peace after 9,740 days, or more than 26-and-a-half years.
Teams forced the long-anticipated confrontation during an off-season rather than risk players walking out during the summer, as they did in 1994.
Photo: AP
Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a work stoppage, but they have been accelerating toward a clash for more than two years.
“We believe that an off-season lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a letter to fans. “We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time. This defensive lockout was necessary because the players’ association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive.”
Talks that started last spring ended on Wednesday after a brief session of mere minutes with the sides far apart on the dozens of key economic issues.
Management’s negotiators left the union’s hotel about nine hours before the deal lapsed at 11:59pm.
MLB’s 30 controlling owners held a digital meeting to reaffirm their lockout decision, and MLB delivered the announcement of its fourth-ever lockout — to go along with five strikes — in an e-mailed letter to the MLB Players’ Association.
“This drastic and unnecessary measure will not affect the players’ resolve to reach a fair contract,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement. “We remain committed to negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement that enhances competition, improves the product for our fans, and advances the rights and benefits of our membership.”
This stoppage began 30 days after the Atlanta Braves’ World Series win capped a complete season following a COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season last year played in empty ballparks.
The lockout’s immediate effects were a memo from the MLB to clubs freezing signings, the cancelation of next week’s annual winter meetings in Orlando, Florida, and banishing players from team workout facilities and weight rooms while perhaps chilling ticket sales for next season.
The union demanded change following anger over a declining average salary, middle-class players forced out by teams concentrating payroll on top-tier players and veterans jettisoned in favor of lower-paid youngsters, especially among clubs tearing down their rosters to rebuild.
“As players, we see major problems with it,” New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer said of the 2016 agreement. “First and foremost, we see a competition problem and how teams are behaving because of certain rules that are within that, and adjustments have to be made because of that in order to bring out the competition.”
Eleven weeks remain until pitchers and catchers are to report for spring training on Feb. 16, leaving about 70 days to reach a deal allowing for an on-time start.
Opening day is set for March 31, and a minimum of three weeks of organized workouts have been required in the past.
