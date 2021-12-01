SNOOKER
Williams sorry for nap
Triple world champion Mark Williams has apologized to snooker fans for falling asleep during his own match at the UK Championship, blaming the after-effects of COVID-19. The 46-year-old “Welsh Potting Machine” lost 6-5 in the second round to Anthony Hamilton in York, England, on Sunday evening and revealed afterward that he had nodded off in his chair while leading. Williams apologized on Twitter and said his slumbers had nothing to do with his opponent’s style of play. “After 30 years as a pro, that’s the first time I have fallen asleep during a match,” he told the World Snooker Tour Web site. “The score was 3-2 and I was sitting in my chair, then I was out like a light,” he said. “My head dropped down, which woke me up, and for about five seconds I had no idea where I was... It’s been a few weeks since I had COVID and I am feeling better, but I still get very tired. It was a good match though, we both made some good breaks.”
SOCCER
Rangnick new United boss
As the pioneer of a high-intensity pressing game adopted widely across Germany, Ralf Rangnick was an inspiration for coaches like Juergen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel who have gone on to be successful at two of England’s biggest soccer teams. At the age of 63, Rangnick is heading to the English game himself, ready to take on his countrymen as manager of Manchester United. Rangnick was on Monday hired to lead United until the end of the season, an appointment that is likely to shake up the playing style and management structure of an English Premier League giant seeking to return to the top after nearly a decade of underachievement. United are planning to hire a permanent manager in the off-season. Rangnick would then take up a “consultancy role for a further two years,” the club said.
Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju on Wednesday handily downed Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-0 to advance to the round-of-32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. World No. 6 Lin, who had a bye to automatically advance to the second round, defeated the 35-year-old Swede 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Lin was yesterday to play South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon. Compatriot and fellow Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan crashed out after losing to Sweden’s Truls Moregard. Moregard, who is more than half Chuang’s age at 19, downed the 40-year-old world No. 25 4-3 in a
FEARS TOO GREAT: Denmark’s Union of Journalists urged reporters not to travel to Qatar to cover the World Cup, saying the country cannot be trusted after the incident Security forces in Qatar detained two Norwegian Broadcasting Corp (NRK) journalists for more than 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup, authorities said on Wednesday. The Qatari government accused NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit,” as the two returned on Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there. The arrests sparked a diplomatic dispute between Norway and Qatar. Norwegian news agency
Former champion Shaun Murphy on Wednesday said that amateurs should not be allowed to play in professional snooker tournaments after he lost in the first round of the UK championship to 19-year-old Si Jiahui. The 39-year-old Murphy, who was runner-up in the world championship this year, fought back from 5-1 down to level the match, but lost the deciding frame to the Chinese amateur. Murphy, who has won more than ￡4 million (US$5.33 million) in prize money in his career, vented his frustration after the defeat in York on Tuesday. “I’m going to sound like a grumpy old man, but that young man
The Persian Gulf nation of Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on soccer officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to next year’s FIFA World Cup tournament, an investigation has found. The investigation found that Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights by hiring Kevin Chalker, a former CIA officer who became a private intelligence contractor, to spy on rival bid teams, as well as key soccer officials tasked with picking the winner in 2010. The investigation is based on interviews with Chalker’s former associates, as well as contracts, invoices,