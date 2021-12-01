SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SNOOKER

Williams sorry for nap

Triple world champion Mark Williams has apologized to snooker fans for falling asleep during his own match at the UK Championship, blaming the after-effects of COVID-19. The 46-year-old “Welsh Potting Machine” lost 6-5 in the second round to Anthony Hamilton in York, England, on Sunday evening and revealed afterward that he had nodded off in his chair while leading. Williams apologized on Twitter and said his slumbers had nothing to do with his opponent’s style of play. “After 30 years as a pro, that’s the first time I have fallen asleep during a match,” he told the World Snooker Tour Web site. “The score was 3-2 and I was sitting in my chair, then I was out like a light,” he said. “My head dropped down, which woke me up, and for about five seconds I had no idea where I was... It’s been a few weeks since I had COVID and I am feeling better, but I still get very tired. It was a good match though, we both made some good breaks.”

SOCCER

Rangnick new United boss

As the pioneer of a high-intensity pressing game adopted widely across Germany, Ralf Rangnick was an inspiration for coaches like Juergen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel who have gone on to be successful at two of England’s biggest soccer teams. At the age of 63, Rangnick is heading to the English game himself, ready to take on his countrymen as manager of Manchester United. Rangnick was on Monday hired to lead United until the end of the season, an appointment that is likely to shake up the playing style and management structure of an English Premier League giant seeking to return to the top after nearly a decade of underachievement. United are planning to hire a permanent manager in the off-season. Rangnick would then take up a “consultancy role for a further two years,” the club said.