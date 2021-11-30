Stephen Curry came alive late as the Golden State Warriors shook off a sloppy start to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-90 and post their seventh straight NBA victory.
With both teams turning the ball over and missing shots it was close at halftime, the Warriors leading 44-42 on the Clippers’ home floor.
Golden State extended that lead with an 11-2 scoring burst to open the third quarter, and never trailed in the second half, posting their 42nd straight game with at least 100 points scored.
Photo: AP
It looked like that streak might end, but Curry scored 13 points in the final frame as the Warriors pushed the lead to as many as 21 points after seeing it dwindle to just two late in the third period.
Jordan Poole scored 17 points, including three in less than two minutes late in the third as the Warriors withstood a 30-point performance from Los Angeles star Paul George.
Curry, incensed at not getting a foul call as he drove for a layup with 9 minutes, 11 seconds left in the fourth, received a technical foul for yelling at a referee.
The moment appeared to galvanize the Warriors superstar, who finished by shooting 53.8 percent from the field while handing out six assists and pulling down five rebounds.
“It was kind of a B.S. T [technical foul],” Curry said. “You have those moments and decisions of where you’re going to put your energy at, and obviously I thought I got fouled, so I wanted to let the emotions out and then you let it go and then you just play basketball.”
“For me individually and for our team, I think we fueled off of that and just worried about putting the ball in the basket, and that’s when the avalanche started,” he added.
Curry also came up with six of the Warriors’ 19 steals as 24 turnovers proved costly to the Clippers.
“That was as upset as I’ve seen him, and that I have been in a long time. He clearly got fouled,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When he knows he got fouled on a play like that and he doesn’t get the call the competitor will come out in him and he will lose his mind a little bit, but it will spur him like it did in this instance.”
By the time Curry checked out of the game plenty of fans in the Staples Center crowd were cheering him.
Curry’s 28.6 points per game lead the league this season, and with seven three-pointers on the day he has reached 100 three-pointers with just 19 games under his belt in the campaign.
Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds and Jrue Holiday scored 23 as the Milwaukee Bucks won their seventh straight game with a 118-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
In Toronto, Marcus Smart scored eight of his 21 points in the fourth and added eight rebounds and six assists as the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 109-97.
Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju on Wednesday handily downed Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-0 to advance to the round-of-32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. World No. 6 Lin, who had a bye to automatically advance to the second round, defeated the 35-year-old Swede 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Lin was yesterday to play South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon. Compatriot and fellow Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan crashed out after losing to Sweden’s Truls Moregard. Moregard, who is more than half Chuang’s age at 19, downed the 40-year-old world No. 25 4-3 in a
FEARS TOO GREAT: Denmark’s Union of Journalists urged reporters not to travel to Qatar to cover the World Cup, saying the country cannot be trusted after the incident Security forces in Qatar detained two Norwegian Broadcasting Corp (NRK) journalists for more than 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup, authorities said on Wednesday. The Qatari government accused NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit,” as the two returned on Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there. The arrests sparked a diplomatic dispute between Norway and Qatar. Norwegian news agency
The Persian Gulf nation of Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on soccer officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to next year’s FIFA World Cup tournament, an investigation has found. The investigation found that Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights by hiring Kevin Chalker, a former CIA officer who became a private intelligence contractor, to spy on rival bid teams, as well as key soccer officials tasked with picking the winner in 2010. The investigation is based on interviews with Chalker’s former associates, as well as contracts, invoices,
Former champion Shaun Murphy on Wednesday said that amateurs should not be allowed to play in professional snooker tournaments after he lost in the first round of the UK championship to 19-year-old Si Jiahui. The 39-year-old Murphy, who was runner-up in the world championship this year, fought back from 5-1 down to level the match, but lost the deciding frame to the Chinese amateur. Murphy, who has won more than ￡4 million (US$5.33 million) in prize money in his career, vented his frustration after the defeat in York on Tuesday. “I’m going to sound like a grumpy old man, but that young man