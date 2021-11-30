English Premier League leaders Chelsea were on Sunday held to a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United, as Manchester City moved to within a point of the top spot following a 2-1 win over West Ham United in swirling snow.
Blues midfielder Jorginho rescued a point as the Italian’s penalty atoned for the error that allowed Jadon Sancho to put the visitors in front at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea fell behind when poor control from Jorginho enabled Sancho to score early in the second half, but Jorginho made amends when he scored from the penalty spot after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva.
Photo: EPA-EFE
It was an impressive result for United under former midfielder Michael Carrick, standing in as manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Not that Carrick, who took the bold decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, was delighted with the performance.
“Disappointed actually,” Carrick told Sky Sports. “When you are in front in a game like this, to have it taken away is disappointing.”
“I don’t think it was a penalty at all... I am not getting carried away, but I thought we defended well. I cannot fault the boys one bit,” Carrick added.
“I am happy, absolutely happy,” Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said. “I saw a huge effort. We put the pressure up high, we were brave and courageous.”
Free-scoring Liverpool on Saturday hammered Southampton 4-0 to move to within one point of Chelsea, but reigning champions City stayed in touch with victory at home to the high-flying Hammers on Sunday.
City took the lead shortly after the half-hour mark when Riyad Mahrez played the ball into the box and it was deflected into the path of Ilkay Gundogan. Substitute Fernandinho made it 2-0 late on.
Manuel Lanzini pulled one back deep into stoppage time, but it was not enough for manager David Moyes’ team to avoid a second successive defeat.
“The chances we created ... it could have been three or four. The players we have out ... those that came here were brilliant. All of them,” City manager Pep Guardiola told the BBC.
“We cannot forget which opponent we played. They have everything,” he added.
