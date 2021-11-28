SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





JUDO

Taiwanese wins in UAE

Taiwanese judoka Yang Yung-wei on Friday bagged his first Grand Slam title by defeating Russian Ramazan Abdulaev in the men’s under-60kg judo final in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). With seconds left on the clock, the 24-year-old Yang used a rapid dropping throw to pin his opponent on the mat with an arm choke to score a waza-ari, the second-highest score in judo’s three-tier system. Abdulaev tried to make a quick comeback, but it was not enough before time ran out, allowing the young Taiwanese to clinch gold. Prior to the final, Yang had three previous matches in Abu Dhabi, scoring ippon — the highest score — against each of his opponents, first in the opening round against Ahmed Al Naqbi of the UAE, then Dilshot Khalmatov of Ukraine in their quarter-final and Samuel Hall of the UK in their semi-final. Yang won silver at the Tokyo Olympics. The only other Taiwanese at the UAE event was Lin Chen-hao, who lost her opening and only bout against Belgium’s Ellencs Salens in the women’s under-48kg category.

TABLE TENNIS

Cheng and Lin advance

Taiwanese Olympic medalist Cheng I-ching and compatriot Lin Yun-ju on Friday advanced to the next round of the mixed doubles after beating Singapore’s Pang Yew En Koen and Lin Ye 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-6) at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. They face Hong Kong pair Ho Kwan Kit and Lee Ho Ching in the quarter-finals. However, Cheng lost 1-4 (6-11, 13-11, 6-11, 5-11, 2-11) in her singles round-of-16 match against China’s Chen Xingtong. Taiwan’s other mixed doubles pairing, world No. 58 Chen Szu-yu and Chen Chien-an, exited after a round-of-16 loss against China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha. The score was 1-3 (7-11, 6-11, 11-7, 6-11). In the men’s doubles, Chen Chien-an and Chuang Chih-yuan lost 0-3 (4-11, 6-11, 5-11) against world No. 14 South Korean duo Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon.

GOLF

Taiwan’s Chan leads

Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang yesterday was in a share of the lead after the third round of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship in Thailand. Chan, who was tied for second with a four-under-par 68 in the second round, shot a 68 yesterday to put himself at the top of the board alongside Sihwan Kim of the US. Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana was third, two shots behind the leaders.

? SOCCER

Klopp advises Mane

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Friday urged forward Sadio Mane to control his emotions when opponents try to wind him up and “pay them back” with the quality of his play. Klopp said that opposition players often try to antagonize Mane. “It has been a thing for much longer,” Klopp told British media. “Even when it was not obvious to the outside, you can see it in games that they go for him because they want to wind him up.” Klopp said that he has spoken with Mane about how to deal with such situations. “Sadio is now of an age where he is not that emotional anymore, but we all need emotions, obviously, and sometimes we control them better and sometimes less,” he said. “We’ve had these talks... The headline [from our discussions] is: ‘We pay back with football. Whatever we do, we pay them back with football.’”