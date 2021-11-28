JUDO
Taiwanese wins in UAE
Taiwanese judoka Yang Yung-wei on Friday bagged his first Grand Slam title by defeating Russian Ramazan Abdulaev in the men’s under-60kg judo final in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). With seconds left on the clock, the 24-year-old Yang used a rapid dropping throw to pin his opponent on the mat with an arm choke to score a waza-ari, the second-highest score in judo’s three-tier system. Abdulaev tried to make a quick comeback, but it was not enough before time ran out, allowing the young Taiwanese to clinch gold. Prior to the final, Yang had three previous matches in Abu Dhabi, scoring ippon — the highest score — against each of his opponents, first in the opening round against Ahmed Al Naqbi of the UAE, then Dilshot Khalmatov of Ukraine in their quarter-final and Samuel Hall of the UK in their semi-final. Yang won silver at the Tokyo Olympics. The only other Taiwanese at the UAE event was Lin Chen-hao, who lost her opening and only bout against Belgium’s Ellencs Salens in the women’s under-48kg category.
TABLE TENNIS
Cheng and Lin advance
Taiwanese Olympic medalist Cheng I-ching and compatriot Lin Yun-ju on Friday advanced to the next round of the mixed doubles after beating Singapore’s Pang Yew En Koen and Lin Ye 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-6) at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. They face Hong Kong pair Ho Kwan Kit and Lee Ho Ching in the quarter-finals. However, Cheng lost 1-4 (6-11, 13-11, 6-11, 5-11, 2-11) in her singles round-of-16 match against China’s Chen Xingtong. Taiwan’s other mixed doubles pairing, world No. 58 Chen Szu-yu and Chen Chien-an, exited after a round-of-16 loss against China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha. The score was 1-3 (7-11, 6-11, 11-7, 6-11). In the men’s doubles, Chen Chien-an and Chuang Chih-yuan lost 0-3 (4-11, 6-11, 5-11) against world No. 14 South Korean duo Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon.
GOLF
Taiwan’s Chan leads
Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang yesterday was in a share of the lead after the third round of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship in Thailand. Chan, who was tied for second with a four-under-par 68 in the second round, shot a 68 yesterday to put himself at the top of the board alongside Sihwan Kim of the US. Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana was third, two shots behind the leaders.
? SOCCER
Klopp advises Mane
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Friday urged forward Sadio Mane to control his emotions when opponents try to wind him up and “pay them back” with the quality of his play. Klopp said that opposition players often try to antagonize Mane. “It has been a thing for much longer,” Klopp told British media. “Even when it was not obvious to the outside, you can see it in games that they go for him because they want to wind him up.” Klopp said that he has spoken with Mane about how to deal with such situations. “Sadio is now of an age where he is not that emotional anymore, but we all need emotions, obviously, and sometimes we control them better and sometimes less,” he said. “We’ve had these talks... The headline [from our discussions] is: ‘We pay back with football. Whatever we do, we pay them back with football.’”
Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju on Wednesday handily downed Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-0 to advance to the round-of-32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. World No. 6 Lin, who had a bye to automatically advance to the second round, defeated the 35-year-old Swede 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Lin was yesterday to play South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon. Compatriot and fellow Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan crashed out after losing to Sweden’s Truls Moregard. Moregard, who is more than half Chuang’s age at 19, downed the 40-year-old world No. 25 4-3 in a
NOT ‘HAVING IT’: Teammate Anthony Davis defended James, saying that he ‘isn’t a dirty guy,’ while coach Vogel said he was glad it did not ‘turn into something uglier’ LeBron James was on Sunday night ejected after bloodying Isaiah Stewart with a swipe to the face in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Detroit. The NBA superstar was thrown out for the second time in his career after striking the Pistons’ Stewart in the face while the pair were battling for rebounding position. Stewart, who was cut above the right eye, tried to confront James. That led to a scrum of players from both teams coming together with several coaches and security people also joining the fray as the Piston player repeatedly tried to retaliate. The incident
Over the past six years, Taiwanese luger Li Sin-rong has sped down sloping roads and mountain highways on her duct-taped green sled — using wheels, not blades — in hopes of securing a place at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Winter athletes in subtropical Taiwan often travel to training facilities abroad, but COVID-19 restrictions have limited the amount of time Li, 23, and 19-year-old alpine skier Lee Win-yi, have been able to practice on ice and snow. The two women have instead relied heavily on alternative training arrangements as they prepared for qualifying competitions. “From the start, we knew it would be very hard
FEARS TOO GREAT: Denmark’s Union of Journalists urged reporters not to travel to Qatar to cover the World Cup, saying the country cannot be trusted after the incident Security forces in Qatar detained two Norwegian Broadcasting Corp (NRK) journalists for more than 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup, authorities said on Wednesday. The Qatari government accused NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit,” as the two returned on Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there. The arrests sparked a diplomatic dispute between Norway and Qatar. Norwegian news agency