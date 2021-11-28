Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the depleted Denver Nuggets 120-109 on Friday for their sixth straight win.
Antetokounmpo hit 10 of 13 shots in just 30 minutes and the Bucks never trailed in winning by double digits for the third straight game.
A matchup of the past two MVPs did not happen, as Nikola Jokic, who won last season in becoming the first Denver player to capture the award, missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right wrist.
Michael Porter Jr has not played since Nov. 6 due to lower-back soreness and P.J. Dozier sustained a torn ACL in his left knee on Tuesday in Portland.
Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Will Barton scored 17 and Facu Campazzo finished with 16 points for Denver.
Milwaukee threatened to run the Nuggets the court from the start. The Bucks led 24-8 early in the first quarter and were up by 17 points in the second quarter before Denver made a run to get within 48-43 with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in the period.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Clippers 107, Pistons 96
‧ Grizzlies 100, Hawks 132
‧ Hornets 133, T’wolves 115
‧ Jazz 97, Pelicans 98
‧ Knicks 97, Suns 118
‧ Magic 88, Bulls 123
‧ Pacers 114, Raptors 97
‧ Spurs 96, Celtics 88
‧ Thunder 99, Wizards 101
‧ Warriors 118, Trail Blazers 103
Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju on Wednesday handily downed Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-0 to advance to the round-of-32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. World No. 6 Lin, who had a bye to automatically advance to the second round, defeated the 35-year-old Swede 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Lin was yesterday to play South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon. Compatriot and fellow Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan crashed out after losing to Sweden’s Truls Moregard. Moregard, who is more than half Chuang’s age at 19, downed the 40-year-old world No. 25 4-3 in a
NOT ‘HAVING IT’: Teammate Anthony Davis defended James, saying that he ‘isn’t a dirty guy,’ while coach Vogel said he was glad it did not ‘turn into something uglier’ LeBron James was on Sunday night ejected after bloodying Isaiah Stewart with a swipe to the face in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Detroit. The NBA superstar was thrown out for the second time in his career after striking the Pistons’ Stewart in the face while the pair were battling for rebounding position. Stewart, who was cut above the right eye, tried to confront James. That led to a scrum of players from both teams coming together with several coaches and security people also joining the fray as the Piston player repeatedly tried to retaliate. The incident
Over the past six years, Taiwanese luger Li Sin-rong has sped down sloping roads and mountain highways on her duct-taped green sled — using wheels, not blades — in hopes of securing a place at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Winter athletes in subtropical Taiwan often travel to training facilities abroad, but COVID-19 restrictions have limited the amount of time Li, 23, and 19-year-old alpine skier Lee Win-yi, have been able to practice on ice and snow. The two women have instead relied heavily on alternative training arrangements as they prepared for qualifying competitions. “From the start, we knew it would be very hard
FEARS TOO GREAT: Denmark’s Union of Journalists urged reporters not to travel to Qatar to cover the World Cup, saying the country cannot be trusted after the incident Security forces in Qatar detained two Norwegian Broadcasting Corp (NRK) journalists for more than 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup, authorities said on Wednesday. The Qatari government accused NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit,” as the two returned on Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there. The arrests sparked a diplomatic dispute between Norway and Qatar. Norwegian news agency