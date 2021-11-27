Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang yesterday placed himself within two shots of the leader at the end of the second round of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, as golf’s Asian Tour returned after a 20-month break imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chan, who was tied at second place with a six-under-par 66 at the end of the first round on Thursday, held on with a four-under-par 68 in the second, as Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana blasted an eight-under-par 64 to put him at the top of the board.
John Catlin of the US, who was leading just one shot ahead of Chan in the first round, was second after firing a four-under-68.
Photo: AFP / Asian Tour / Paul Lakatos
Chan’s four birdies in the second round matched nicely with the six he shot on Thursday to leave him tied at third with a 10-under par alongside Sihwan Kim of the US.
Chan, 35, came to Phuket on a hot streak, bagging four wins on Taiwan’s domestic circuit.
“It’s been so long since we last came out to play. I am really excited this week. I’ve been playing well back home and the competitions have kept my game in shape,” said Chan, who won twice on the Asian Tour in 2016.
Compatriot Chang Wei-lun was tied for 10th place after shooting a four-under-par 68 in the second round. He managed five birdies, but had a bogey on the 11th hole.
The US$1 million tournament on the idyllic holiday island of Phuket saw the first shots played on the Tour since the Malaysian Open in March last year. The tournament ends tomorrow.
