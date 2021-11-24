SPORTS BRIEFS

CYCLING

Cavendish’s lung collapsed

British cyclist Mark Cavendish is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting on Sunday. Cavendish was riding in the Madison when he went down in a crash involving Olympic and world champion Lasse Norman Hansen. “Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side, and has a small pneumothorax [collapsed lung], both of which have been treated with medication. He has been kept in the hospital for observation,” Cavendish’s road team Deceuninck-Quick-Step said in a statement. “It is expected that Mark will be discharged either later today or tomorrow morning, and will then undergo a period of recuperation.” Cavendish reassured his fans on Twitter on Monday. “So Ghent didn’t end the way we’d have preferred, I think it’s fair to say. Some water on the track, a high speed crash and a few barrel rolls later, I’m being treated for some broken ribs and a pneumothorax,” he wrote. “In a bit of pain, but a couple of nights with the incredible staff here at Ghent by University Hospital should sort me out.”

OLYMPICS

Jacobs challenges Bolt

Italy’s Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has challenged Usain Bolt to a charity team sprinting contest after the retired Jamaican said he could have won the blue riband race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Bolt said in an interview last week that it was frustrating to watch the delayed Games from his home in Jamaica, as his male countrymen flopped, and Jacobs, a relative unknown before the Olympics, claimed a shock victory. The 35-year-old Jamaican, the world record holder over 100m with a best of 9.58 seconds set in 2009, said Jacobs’ winning time of 9.8 seconds in Tokyo was still within his reach, despite having hung up his spikes in 2017. Jacobs, who has not raced since winning the coveted sprint gold, turned to social media on Monday to challenge Bolt, the winner of eight Olympic gold medals and an 11-time world champion. “You are my hero, so thanks for the hat’s off! But you also said you’re sure you’d win, so I’m up for the challenge!” wrote Jacobs, born in the US to an American father, but raised in Italy by his Italian mother. “How about starting with a charity capture the flag? You bring your team and I’ll bring mine!” he wrote.

FOOTBALL

Rams to pay Odell in bitcoin

The Los Angeles Rams’ newly acquired wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is to receive his total salary from the Rams in bitcoin, he said on Monday, making him the latest NFL star to ask to be paid in the cryptocurrency. “It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to CashApp,” he wrote on Twitter. The Rams were not immediately available to comment. The three-time Pro Bowl selection joined the 7-3 Rams from the 6-5 Cleveland Browns earlier this month, signing a one-year deal reportedly worth US$4.25 million. Green Bay Packer’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New York Giant’s running back Saquon Barkley are among the NFL players who receive at least part of their salaries in the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Magazine has reported.