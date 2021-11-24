CYCLING
Cavendish’s lung collapsed
British cyclist Mark Cavendish is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting on Sunday. Cavendish was riding in the Madison when he went down in a crash involving Olympic and world champion Lasse Norman Hansen. “Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side, and has a small pneumothorax [collapsed lung], both of which have been treated with medication. He has been kept in the hospital for observation,” Cavendish’s road team Deceuninck-Quick-Step said in a statement. “It is expected that Mark will be discharged either later today or tomorrow morning, and will then undergo a period of recuperation.” Cavendish reassured his fans on Twitter on Monday. “So Ghent didn’t end the way we’d have preferred, I think it’s fair to say. Some water on the track, a high speed crash and a few barrel rolls later, I’m being treated for some broken ribs and a pneumothorax,” he wrote. “In a bit of pain, but a couple of nights with the incredible staff here at Ghent by University Hospital should sort me out.”
OLYMPICS
Jacobs challenges Bolt
Italy’s Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has challenged Usain Bolt to a charity team sprinting contest after the retired Jamaican said he could have won the blue riband race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Bolt said in an interview last week that it was frustrating to watch the delayed Games from his home in Jamaica, as his male countrymen flopped, and Jacobs, a relative unknown before the Olympics, claimed a shock victory. The 35-year-old Jamaican, the world record holder over 100m with a best of 9.58 seconds set in 2009, said Jacobs’ winning time of 9.8 seconds in Tokyo was still within his reach, despite having hung up his spikes in 2017. Jacobs, who has not raced since winning the coveted sprint gold, turned to social media on Monday to challenge Bolt, the winner of eight Olympic gold medals and an 11-time world champion. “You are my hero, so thanks for the hat’s off! But you also said you’re sure you’d win, so I’m up for the challenge!” wrote Jacobs, born in the US to an American father, but raised in Italy by his Italian mother. “How about starting with a charity capture the flag? You bring your team and I’ll bring mine!” he wrote.
FOOTBALL
Rams to pay Odell in bitcoin
The Los Angeles Rams’ newly acquired wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is to receive his total salary from the Rams in bitcoin, he said on Monday, making him the latest NFL star to ask to be paid in the cryptocurrency. “It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to CashApp,” he wrote on Twitter. The Rams were not immediately available to comment. The three-time Pro Bowl selection joined the 7-3 Rams from the 6-5 Cleveland Browns earlier this month, signing a one-year deal reportedly worth US$4.25 million. Green Bay Packer’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New York Giant’s running back Saquon Barkley are among the NFL players who receive at least part of their salaries in the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Magazine has reported.
Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring, with Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) to hold its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. PFC chief executive officer Steve Williams, the man with a dream to turn childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said that PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. “It’s not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying,” Williams told reporters. “It’s serious. It’s hardcore swinging with specialized pillows.” Although the male and female competitors in January’s event mostly
NOT ‘HAVING IT’: Teammate Anthony Davis defended James, saying that he ‘isn’t a dirty guy,’ while coach Vogel said he was glad it did not ‘turn into something uglier’ LeBron James was on Sunday night ejected after bloodying Isaiah Stewart with a swipe to the face in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Detroit. The NBA superstar was thrown out for the second time in his career after striking the Pistons’ Stewart in the face while the pair were battling for rebounding position. Stewart, who was cut above the right eye, tried to confront James. That led to a scrum of players from both teams coming together with several coaches and security people also joining the fray as the Piston player repeatedly tried to retaliate. The incident
SINGLES: Anett Kontaveit needed three sets to beat Maria Sakkari, while Garbine Muguruza overpowered Paula Badosa in just two to make it to the final in Mexico Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian doubles partner, Elise Mertens, on Tuesday advanced to the decider of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, after defeating No. 2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan 6-2, 6-2. They face top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who beat No. 4 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs 3-6, 6-3 (10/5). Third seeds Hsieh and Mertens needed only 67 minutes to dismiss Aoyama and Shibahara for the third time this season. Aoyama performed well, but it was not enough to dent her opponents’ momentum as they raced to their first
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium fell just short at the WTA Finals in Mexico on Wednesday, losing the doubles championship match 3-6, 4-6 to top-seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. Third-seeds Hsieh and Mertens fell to the unbeaten Czech duo in 1 hour, 18 minutes on the hard courts of the Akron Tennis Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. In her partner’s speech after the match, Mertens thanked Hsieh for their great results this year. “And everybody who made this possible, I mean it means a lot to the players that we’re here,” Mertens said. “So, I’m