Tom Brady on Monday stepped up in the pocket to scramble, high-stepped a tackler, slid hard for a first down and got up pumping his arm and screaming.
That was one way to erase the taste of losing.
Brady threw for 307 yards (281m) and two touchdowns, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New York Giants 30-10.
Photo: AFP
The Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (7-3) snapped a two-game skid as Brady avoided dropping three in a row for the first time since 2002.
“We’re at a decent point, but we can play a lot better than we’ve played,” Brady said. “Hoping our best football is ahead of us.”
Brady started 10 for 10 before misfiring on a deep ball to Mike Evans. On the next play, the 44-year-old scrambled 10 yards on third-and-four to extend Tampa’s drive that ended with Ryan Succop kicking a 25-yard field goal that made it 10-3.
“Eleven-yard run. They don’t happen very often so I do remember how far they go,” Brady said, unaware that it was ruled 10 yards.
Rob Gronkowski joked that he was open up the seam for a touchdown on the play.
“He could’ve just chucked it up, but I saw him running and that was pretty dope,” Gronkowski said. “That was pretty impressive.”
Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass to left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants (3-7) stayed close for one half before unraveling.
“We have to do a better job of putting our players in position to make plays,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “We have to make sure we sit down as a coaching staff and understand how we’re going to play this game, and give our players a chance to make plays.”
Down 17-10, the Giants drove to the Buccaneers 25 on the opening drive of the third quarter before Jones, under pressure from Devin White, threw incomplete on fourth-and-one after rushing to the line to beat the play clock.
Brady then connected with Evans on a five-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 24-10.
Evans set a franchise record with his 72nd touchdown, passing Mike Alstott — he made sure to keep the ball after giving away Brady’s 600th touchdown pass to a fan earlier in the season.
“I’m very proud of that accomplishment. Hopefully I can extend it really far,” Evans said. “I’m very proud. A-Train was an unbelievable player. I’m happy to be in the same sentence as him, let alone break his record. It’s a blessing.”
Jones threw an interception to nose tackle Steve McLendon on New York’s next possession, but Tampa settled for Succop’s 40-yard field goal despite starting at the Giants 37. It was McLendon’s first career pick in 12 seasons.
In the fourth quarter, Jones was picked by Mike Edwards and Succop hit a 30-yarder to cap the scoring.
Brady finished 30 of 46 with one interception. The seven-time Super Bowl champion leads the NFL with 29 touchdown passes and is second in yards passing with 3,172.
Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring, with Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) to hold its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. PFC chief executive officer Steve Williams, the man with a dream to turn childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said that PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. “It’s not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying,” Williams told reporters. “It’s serious. It’s hardcore swinging with specialized pillows.” Although the male and female competitors in January’s event mostly
NOT ‘HAVING IT’: Teammate Anthony Davis defended James, saying that he ‘isn’t a dirty guy,’ while coach Vogel said he was glad it did not ‘turn into something uglier’ LeBron James was on Sunday night ejected after bloodying Isaiah Stewart with a swipe to the face in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Detroit. The NBA superstar was thrown out for the second time in his career after striking the Pistons’ Stewart in the face while the pair were battling for rebounding position. Stewart, who was cut above the right eye, tried to confront James. That led to a scrum of players from both teams coming together with several coaches and security people also joining the fray as the Piston player repeatedly tried to retaliate. The incident
SINGLES: Anett Kontaveit needed three sets to beat Maria Sakkari, while Garbine Muguruza overpowered Paula Badosa in just two to make it to the final in Mexico Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian doubles partner, Elise Mertens, on Tuesday advanced to the decider of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, after defeating No. 2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan 6-2, 6-2. They face top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who beat No. 4 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs 3-6, 6-3 (10/5). Third seeds Hsieh and Mertens needed only 67 minutes to dismiss Aoyama and Shibahara for the third time this season. Aoyama performed well, but it was not enough to dent her opponents’ momentum as they raced to their first
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium fell just short at the WTA Finals in Mexico on Wednesday, losing the doubles championship match 3-6, 4-6 to top-seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. Third-seeds Hsieh and Mertens fell to the unbeaten Czech duo in 1 hour, 18 minutes on the hard courts of the Akron Tennis Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. In her partner’s speech after the match, Mertens thanked Hsieh for their great results this year. “And everybody who made this possible, I mean it means a lot to the players that we’re here,” Mertens said. “So, I’m