Brady helps Buccs end losing streak

‘PRETTY DOPE’: Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, and made a 10-yard run, driving Tampa Bay to a 30-10 win over the New York Giants

AP, TAMPA, Florida





Tom Brady on Monday stepped up in the pocket to scramble, high-stepped a tackler, slid hard for a first down and got up pumping his arm and screaming.

That was one way to erase the taste of losing.

Brady threw for 307 yards (281m) and two touchdowns, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New York Giants 30-10.

Tom Brady, front left, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball as Tae Crowder, front right, of the New York Giants attempts a tackle in their NFL game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AFP

The Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (7-3) snapped a two-game skid as Brady avoided dropping three in a row for the first time since 2002.

“We’re at a decent point, but we can play a lot better than we’ve played,” Brady said. “Hoping our best football is ahead of us.”

Brady started 10 for 10 before misfiring on a deep ball to Mike Evans. On the next play, the 44-year-old scrambled 10 yards on third-and-four to extend Tampa’s drive that ended with Ryan Succop kicking a 25-yard field goal that made it 10-3.

“Eleven-yard run. They don’t happen very often so I do remember how far they go,” Brady said, unaware that it was ruled 10 yards.

Rob Gronkowski joked that he was open up the seam for a touchdown on the play.

“He could’ve just chucked it up, but I saw him running and that was pretty dope,” Gronkowski said. “That was pretty impressive.”

Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass to left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants (3-7) stayed close for one half before unraveling.

“We have to do a better job of putting our players in position to make plays,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “We have to make sure we sit down as a coaching staff and understand how we’re going to play this game, and give our players a chance to make plays.”

Down 17-10, the Giants drove to the Buccaneers 25 on the opening drive of the third quarter before Jones, under pressure from Devin White, threw incomplete on fourth-and-one after rushing to the line to beat the play clock.

Brady then connected with Evans on a five-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 24-10.

Evans set a franchise record with his 72nd touchdown, passing Mike Alstott — he made sure to keep the ball after giving away Brady’s 600th touchdown pass to a fan earlier in the season.

“I’m very proud of that accomplishment. Hopefully I can extend it really far,” Evans said. “I’m very proud. A-Train was an unbelievable player. I’m happy to be in the same sentence as him, let alone break his record. It’s a blessing.”

Jones threw an interception to nose tackle Steve McLendon on New York’s next possession, but Tampa settled for Succop’s 40-yard field goal despite starting at the Giants 37. It was McLendon’s first career pick in 12 seasons.

In the fourth quarter, Jones was picked by Mike Edwards and Succop hit a 30-yarder to cap the scoring.

Brady finished 30 of 46 with one interception. The seven-time Super Bowl champion leads the NFL with 29 touchdown passes and is second in yards passing with 3,172.