China and the US are to team up for the mixed doubles event at the World Table Tennis Championships finals that start today to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “ping-pong diplomacy,” the International Table Tennis Federation said yesterday.
“Ping-pong diplomacy” was a meeting between a Chinese and an American player at the 1971 world championships, which helped mend relations between the countries.
The meeting resulted in a US table tennis team being invited to China to play the sport, ultimately paving the way for then-US president Richard Nixon’s trip to the country in 1972.
Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Manyu of China are to partner with Lily Zhang and Kanak Jha of the US respectively at the event in Houston that runs from today until Monday, the federation said in a statement.
“I’m really happy to be partnering with Lily Zhang for the mixed doubles event,” Lin said. “She’s the top table tennis player in the US. I’m not China’s top player yet, but our goal is to come out on top for this event.”
“The biggest advantage about pairing with her is that she speaks Mandarin. I hope we can get into the groove soon, develop good chemistry and work hard towards a great performance,” Lin added.
