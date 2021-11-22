Unbeaten Crawford downs Porter in the 10th round

AFP, LAS VEGAS, Nevada





Unbeaten Terence Crawford on Saturday made a successful defense of his WBO welterweight title, stopping Shawn Porter by knocking the challenger down twice in the 10th round in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Porter’s father and trainer, Ken Porter, surprised the crowd at the Mandalay Bay Casino by stopping the fight after the second knockdown to hand the 34-year-old Crawford his ninth straight victory inside the distance.

“I was just the better man today,” said Crawford, who improved to 38-0, with 29 wins by knockouts. “I figured him out in round one. I figured I had the reach and that he had to take chances to get in. He was trying to maul and push me back, but I used my angles to push him back as well.”

Terence Crawford knocks down Shawn Porter in their WTO welterweight title match in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. Photo: AP

Crawford initially felled Shawn Porter with a left uppercut on the button that buckled his knees early in the 10th.

It was all over at 1 minute, 21 seconds into the round, when Crawford’s overhand right to the side of the head sent Shawn Porter to the canvas for a second time, prompting his father to climb the steps and ask referee Celestino Ruiz to halt the contest.

Shawn Porter got up from the second knockdown and appeared to be ready to continue, but his father felt he had had enough, saying later that his son was fighting “blindfolded.”

“He didn’t prepare like I wanted him to prepare,” Ken Porter said. “It is like fighting this guy blindfolded when you are in a deficit like that.”

Shawn Porter, who dropped to 31-4-1 with 17 KOs, did not argue with the decision.

“I didn’t expect it, but we have an understanding of that. [Crawford] was catching me clean and my timing was a little off,” he said.

Crawford said it was just a matter of time before he or the referee was going to end it.

“I saw in his face that he was really hurt. His dad did right thing. I was coming with vengeance,” said Crawford, who is now 16-0 in world championship fights.