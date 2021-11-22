Unbeaten Terence Crawford on Saturday made a successful defense of his WBO welterweight title, stopping Shawn Porter by knocking the challenger down twice in the 10th round in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Porter’s father and trainer, Ken Porter, surprised the crowd at the Mandalay Bay Casino by stopping the fight after the second knockdown to hand the 34-year-old Crawford his ninth straight victory inside the distance.
“I was just the better man today,” said Crawford, who improved to 38-0, with 29 wins by knockouts. “I figured him out in round one. I figured I had the reach and that he had to take chances to get in. He was trying to maul and push me back, but I used my angles to push him back as well.”
Photo: AP
Crawford initially felled Shawn Porter with a left uppercut on the button that buckled his knees early in the 10th.
It was all over at 1 minute, 21 seconds into the round, when Crawford’s overhand right to the side of the head sent Shawn Porter to the canvas for a second time, prompting his father to climb the steps and ask referee Celestino Ruiz to halt the contest.
Shawn Porter got up from the second knockdown and appeared to be ready to continue, but his father felt he had had enough, saying later that his son was fighting “blindfolded.”
“He didn’t prepare like I wanted him to prepare,” Ken Porter said. “It is like fighting this guy blindfolded when you are in a deficit like that.”
Shawn Porter, who dropped to 31-4-1 with 17 KOs, did not argue with the decision.
“I didn’t expect it, but we have an understanding of that. [Crawford] was catching me clean and my timing was a little off,” he said.
Crawford said it was just a matter of time before he or the referee was going to end it.
“I saw in his face that he was really hurt. His dad did right thing. I was coming with vengeance,” said Crawford, who is now 16-0 in world championship fights.
Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring, with Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) to hold its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. PFC chief executive officer Steve Williams, the man with a dream to turn childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said that PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. “It’s not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying,” Williams told reporters. “It’s serious. It’s hardcore swinging with specialized pillows.” Although the male and female competitors in January’s event mostly
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her partner, Elise Mertens of Belgium, yesterday booked a place in the WTA Finals doubles semi-finals after ousting Canada’s Sharon Fichman and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos. Hsieh and Mertens, this year’s Wimbledon and Indian Wells champions and third seeds at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, won 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in 1 hour, 36 minutes. Women’s doubles world No. 1, Hsieh celebrated the victory by posting a photograph on Facebook of her bumping fists with Mertens and the text: “See you at semifinal.” The Taiwanese-Belgian pair are to face the second-seeded Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena
‘DIFFERENT IDEAS’: Lin Cheng-feng is to replace Bruce Billings as pitching coach after he resigned, reportedly due to an altercation with manager Hong I-chung The Fubon Guardians yesterday said cultural differences were to blame for American pitching coach Bruce Billings’ resignation after he clashed with manager Hong I-chung over the handling of pitchers in the bullpen. Farm team pitching coach Lin Cheng-feng would replace Billings as pitching coach for the last week of the CPBL season, Fubon said in a news release. Billings and Hong’s dispute has bitterly divided Fubon fans and has been trending on Taiwan’s sports forums. Some support Billings, saying that after he started the job in August, he did a good job improving Fubon’s pitching staff. Billings signed with the Uni-President Lions as a
SINGLES: Anett Kontaveit needed three sets to beat Maria Sakkari, while Garbine Muguruza overpowered Paula Badosa in just two to make it to the final in Mexico Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian doubles partner, Elise Mertens, on Tuesday advanced to the decider of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, after defeating No. 2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan 6-2, 6-2. They face top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who beat No. 4 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs 3-6, 6-3 (10/5). Third seeds Hsieh and Mertens needed only 67 minutes to dismiss Aoyama and Shibahara for the third time this season. Aoyama performed well, but it was not enough to dent her opponents’ momentum as they raced to their first