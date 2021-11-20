Afghan sportswomen flown to Britain

Reuters





Reality star Kim Kardashian and Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani helped former Afghanistan captain Khalida Popal in flying 130 Afghan female soccer players and their families from Pakistan to Britain on Thursday.

Copenhagen-based Popal has spearheaded evacuation efforts for female athletes from Afghanistan following the country’s Taliban takeover in August.

Kardashian and her shapewear brand paid for the charter flight, which included teenage players, Popal wrote on Twitter.

Former Afghanistan women’s soccer captain Khalida Popal poses for a photograph at Farum Park in Denmark on Dec. 21 last year. Photo: AFP

“We are honored to have played our part” in the efforts, Radrizzani wrote on Twitter.

The effort was also aided by New York Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, Popal said.

“Thank you @KimKardashian and @SKIMS from the bottom of my heart for generously donating all the funds for this flight,” Popal wrote.

Television personality Kim Kardashian attends a panel at the Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 18 last year. Photo: Reuters

Popal, who was recognized by global soccer players’ union FIFPRO for her rescue efforts, also thanked Radrizzani.

“Thanks @andrearadri it’s an honor and privilege working alongside with you and your great and kind people. We are stronger together,” she wrote on Twitter.

Separately, Sports leaders appointed by the Taliban have promised Olympic officials that Afghanistan will continue to allow its athletes and teams to compete internationally.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the pledge on Thursday after its delegation met in Qatar with leaders of the Afghan General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.

The Qatari capital of Doha has been a political base for the Taliban.

“During the meeting, the Afghan representatives stated that they were strongly committed to following and observing the Olympic Charter,” the IOC said in a statement.

The outcome might mean that Afghan athletes will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

“Both parties reiterated the fundamental right to access and practice sport safely for all individuals without discrimination,” the IOC said. “Both sides consider the discussions to have been constructive and agreed to continue the dialogue.”

Additional reporting by AP