Reality star Kim Kardashian and Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani helped former Afghanistan captain Khalida Popal in flying 130 Afghan female soccer players and their families from Pakistan to Britain on Thursday.
Copenhagen-based Popal has spearheaded evacuation efforts for female athletes from Afghanistan following the country’s Taliban takeover in August.
Kardashian and her shapewear brand paid for the charter flight, which included teenage players, Popal wrote on Twitter.
Photo: AFP
“We are honored to have played our part” in the efforts, Radrizzani wrote on Twitter.
The effort was also aided by New York Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, Popal said.
“Thank you @KimKardashian and @SKIMS from the bottom of my heart for generously donating all the funds for this flight,” Popal wrote.
Photo: Reuters
Popal, who was recognized by global soccer players’ union FIFPRO for her rescue efforts, also thanked Radrizzani.
“Thanks @andrearadri it’s an honor and privilege working alongside with you and your great and kind people. We are stronger together,” she wrote on Twitter.
Separately, Sports leaders appointed by the Taliban have promised Olympic officials that Afghanistan will continue to allow its athletes and teams to compete internationally.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the pledge on Thursday after its delegation met in Qatar with leaders of the Afghan General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.
The Qatari capital of Doha has been a political base for the Taliban.
“During the meeting, the Afghan representatives stated that they were strongly committed to following and observing the Olympic Charter,” the IOC said in a statement.
The outcome might mean that Afghan athletes will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.
“Both parties reiterated the fundamental right to access and practice sport safely for all individuals without discrimination,” the IOC said. “Both sides consider the discussions to have been constructive and agreed to continue the dialogue.”
Additional reporting by AP
‘STAND WITH TAIWAN’: The Boston Celtics center’s posts against Beijing’s rights abuses have caused their games to be dropped from videostreaming site Tencent President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday thanked NBA player Enes Kanter for voicing support for Taiwan in a video posted earlier that day, in which the Boston Celtics center urged people to “stand with Taiwan” and “support democracy.” “Taiwan is a democratic and free country, and I stand with Taiwan,” Kanter said in a video posted to Twitter. In the video, Kanter also criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping for claiming that Taiwan is a part of China and constantly threatening to invade Taiwan — behavior which Kanter described as Xi “being stuck in his own world” — and said that China’s actions prove
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her partner, Elise Mertens of Belgium, yesterday booked a place in the WTA Finals doubles semi-finals after ousting Canada’s Sharon Fichman and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos. Hsieh and Mertens, this year’s Wimbledon and Indian Wells champions and third seeds at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, won 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in 1 hour, 36 minutes. Women’s doubles world No. 1, Hsieh celebrated the victory by posting a photograph on Facebook of her bumping fists with Mertens and the text: “See you at semifinal.” The Taiwanese-Belgian pair are to face the second-seeded Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena
International hockey officials are hoping to avoid a humiliation on the ice when the Chinese men’s national team debuts at the Beijing Winter Olympics. They begged the NHL to send players to the Games in China, but now they are worried that the home team might not even be able to score a goal. The host nation automatically qualifies for every sport at the Olympics, but the Chinese men’s lineup — with a handful of naturalized Americans and Canadians — would face off against virtual NHL all-star teams from Canada and the US in the first round. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF)