Taiwanese badminton ace Chou Tien-chen yesterday stormed into the men’s singles quarter-finals at the Indonesia Masters after blowing away world No. 30 Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in Bali.
The world No. 4 and fourth-seeded Chou pocketed the win in straight sets 21-10, 21-12 in only 33 minutes on Court 1 at the Bali International Convention Center.
It was the fourth match between the 31-year-old Chou and the 24-year-old Loh, with the pair now splitting their head-to-head record 2-2.
Chou next faces world No. 9 and eighth-seeded Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong.
The Indonesia Open Super-1000 champion of 2019 will be looking to raise his first title this year before the season wraps up after finishing runner-up at the French Open last month.
In the round-of-16 match, the score was close in the early stages of the first game before Chou reeled in seven consecutive points to lead 13-4.
Chou continued his clinical display in the second game to hold a comfortable 11-6 advantage at the break before once again dominating to win the game and the match.
Loh has been making headlines in the badminton community recently as he has been defeating top-ranked players in the past two weeks, including Taiwan’s world No. 11 Wang Tzu-wei at the Indonesia Masters opener on Tuesday.
In the men’s doubles later yesterday, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin won their all-Taiwan match against Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han 21-13, 21-16 to advance to the quarter-finals.
The Super 750 Indonesia Masters has a prize purse of US$600,000 and is the first stop in the three-tournament Indonesia Badminton Festival.
