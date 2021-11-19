US mulls no Olympic diplomatic delegation

Reuters and AFP, WASHINGTON and BEIJING





The US is considering not sending a diplomatic delegation to the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February to protest China’s human rights practices, five sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Governments typically send a high-ranking delegation of diplomats to opening ceremonies in a show of international support for the thousands of athletes from around the world who participate.

Rights advocates and some members of the US Congress have been pressing the administration of US President Joe Biden to diplomatically boycott the event.

People take photographs of a statue of figure skaters with the Olympic rings at a park near the headquarters of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games yesterday. Photo: AP

The US government accuses China of carrying out a genocide against Muslim ethnic groups in its western Xinjiang region, accusations that Beijing denies.

A Biden administration official said that the US is considering whether to send a delegation, while planning to allow its athletes to participate.

Four sources with knowledge of the administration’s thinking said there was a growing consensus within the White House that it should keep US officials away from the Beijing Olympics.

White House officials declined comment on the looming US delegation decision.

Some favor stronger action.

“The United States must boycott the Olympics completely,” former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said. “That includes our president. Attending sends a message that America is willing to turn a blind eye as Communist China commits genocide.”

Meanwhile, in China, three athletes attending training events for the Games have tested positive for COVID-19, Chinese officials said yesterday.

Beijing organizers have restricted entry to the capital and daily test the athletes who are kept within a “closed-loop” bubble.

One of the athletes, a foreign luger, tested positive at the airport when entering the country and was sent to a quarantine hotel along with another infected teammate as they had no symptoms, officials said last week.

A third person has now tested positive — another luger and a close contact of the earlier cases, Games organizing committee member Zhao Weidong said.

The latest athlete is asymptomatic and has also been transferred to a quarantine facility for “medical observation,” Zhao told a news conference.

Authorities are continuing to “test people, materials and the environment, as well as conducting health monitoring and disinfecting the environment,” Zhao said.