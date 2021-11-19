WTA FINALS: Taiwan’s Hsieh defeated in doubles final

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium fell just short at the WTA Finals in Mexico on Wednesday, losing the doubles championship match 3-6, 4-6 to top-seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

Third-seeds Hsieh and Mertens fell to the unbeaten Czech duo in 1 hour, 18 minutes on the hard courts of the Akron Tennis Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

In her partner’s speech after the match, Mertens thanked Hsieh for their great results this year.

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, right, and Elise Mertens of Belgium react during their doubles final against Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“And everybody who made this possible, I mean it means a lot to the players that we’re here,” Mertens said. “So, I’m very happy that we could perform with such an amazing crowd and hopefully we will be back in Mexico.”

Hsieh, who with Mertens triumphed at Wimbledon and Indian Wells this year, struggled against Siniakova’s energetic play from the net, which saw her chasing the ball a lot.

Continuing their clinical display, the Czechs never looked back, and Siniakova delivered a flying smash into the stands to seal the opening set in style.

Hsieh fired back with superb placement in the second set, scoring crucial points, only to have the deficit widened again by Siniakova’s lightning-quick net play and ability to drop the hammer when finding an opening.

Fans were on the edge of their seats toward the end of the match when Hsieh saved the first championship point 4-5 just before the break.

However, Siniakova’s drop-volley forced an error off Hsieh’s backhand to allow the No. 1 seeds to seal the win.

The Taiwanese and Belgian duo saved seven of the 10 break points they faced.

However, it was the Czechs who were dominant in returning second serves, winning 65 percent of those points during the clash, which helped them convert three of the 10 break points they held.

The win also fulfilled Siniakova’s chase to end the season top of the rankings, and she is to leapfrog Hsieh into top spot in the world rankings when they are next released.

The win is another milestone for the Czech duo after they first secured a place at the WTA Finals in 2018, where they finished second.

Krecjikova and Siniakova capped off a sensational season by capturing their fifth title of the year.

The pair also won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, the women’s doubles title at the WTA 1000 Madrid Open and their third Grand Slam at Roland Garros in Paris.

Hsieh and Mertens were also in top form at the WTA Finals, opening play in the El Tajin Group on day 2 by saving set points in the first frame, which started a recovery as they defeated sixth seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US before falling to Krejcikova and Siniakova on day 4.

The Taiwanese and Belgian duo shot back on the sixth day of the round-robin tournament to beat Canadian Sharon Fichman and Mexican Giuliana Olmos in straight sets.

This booked them a place in the semi-finals on Tuesday, when they dismissed Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara for the third time this season.