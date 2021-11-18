Fallon Sherrock on Tuesday became the first woman to reach the knockout phase of the Grand Slam of Darts, continuing to make history after her groundbreaking world championship campaign two years ago.
The “Queen of the Palace” — who became the first female player to win a world championship match against a man at the tournament last year en route to the third round — beat German No. 1 Gabriel Clemens 5-3 to send the Wolverhampton crowd wild and finish second in her group behind Peter Wright.
Sherrock had set a women’s televised world record average of 101.55 in her 5-0 thrashing of Mike De Decker on Sunday.
Photo: Reuters / Action Images / Matthew Childs Livepic
The 27-year-old backed it up in some style against Clemens.
Needing to win by two clear legs, she fought back from 3-1 down to snatch a last-16 spot with a stunning maximum 170 finish when the German was waiting on 68.
“I don’t even know how I did it,” Sherrock told Sky Sports. “That 170 I thought: ‘This has got to go, this is your one shot.’”
She next faces Austrian star Mensur Suljovic, one of her world championship victims in December 2019, for a place in the quarter-finals.
“I’m just going to take each day as it comes. Mensur is a great player, but I’m so happy to be able to get through; oh my God,” Sherrock said.
