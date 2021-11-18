Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian doubles partner, Elise Mertens, on Tuesday advanced to the decider of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, after defeating No. 2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan 6-2, 6-2.
They face top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who beat No. 4 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs 3-6, 6-3 (10/5).
Third seeds Hsieh and Mertens needed only 67 minutes to dismiss Aoyama and Shibahara for the third time this season.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Aoyama performed well, but it was not enough to dent her opponents’ momentum as they raced to their first title match at the WTA Finals together.
It is Hsieh’s fourth appearance in the final, having previously been champion in 2013 with China’s Peng Shuai, and runner-up in 2014 with Peng and in 2019 with Barbora Strycova.
Mertens is playing for the WTA Finals title for the first time.
Photo: Reuters
The final decides the year-end No. 1 doubles player. Before the match, Hsieh was No. 1, with Siniakova placed second.
In the singles, Anett Kontaveit faces Garbine Muguruza in the final, after both women battled through the semi-finals in contrasting fashion on Tuesday.
Sixth seed Muguruza overpowered Spanish compatriot Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final before the eighth-seeded Estonian Kontaveit needed three sets to down Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in just more than two hours.
Photo: EPA-EFE
It meant that two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza faces Kontaveit in a rematch of their group game from earlier in the tournament. Muguruza defeated Kontaveit in straight sets when the two met on Sunday.
Against Badosa on Tuesday, Muguruza raced through the first set in just 35 minutes to seize the lead, but was made to work harder in the second.
Badosa paid the price for a loss of composure at crucial moments, notably in the third game of the second set when she squandered three break points.
In the late semi-final, Kontaveit had looked to be poised for a brisk victory after racing through the first set 6-1, but the durable Sakkari battled back to take the second to level the match to set up a decider.
Kontaveit showed great character in the final set, saving eight game points to break Sakkari for a 5-3 lead before serving out for the match.
The 25-year-old Estonian clinched the eighth and final singles spot at the WTA Finals at the end of last month by securing her fourth title of the season at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
“I still can’t quite believe that I’m even here and I’m playing against the best players at such a prestigious tournament,” Kontaveit said. “I’m just so proud of myself that I managed to do this and so happy to be competing at this level and just trying to take it all in.”
In the ATP Finals, reigning champion Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday moved to the brink of the last four by edging out Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (8/6) in a dramatic match in Turin, Italy.
Russian second seed Medvedev missed two match points in a gripping deciding-set tie-break before getting over the line at the third time of asking.
“Definitely one of the matches to remember,” the US Open winner said.
Medvedev now leads Zverev 6-5 in their head-to-head encounters, having also beaten him in the round-robin stage last year.
“Sometimes that’s how tennis is,” Medvedev said. “You just try to do your best. Sometimes luck is on your side, sometimes not.”
Additional reporting by staff writer, with Reuters
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and her partner, Elise Mertens of Belgium, yesterday booked a place in the WTA Finals doubles semi-finals after ousting Canada's Sharon Fichman and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos. Hsieh and Mertens, this year's Wimbledon and Indian Wells champions and third seeds at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, won 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in 1 hour, 36 minutes. Women's doubles world No. 1, Hsieh celebrated the victory by posting a photograph on Facebook of her bumping fists with Mertens and the text: "See you at semifinal." The Taiwanese-Belgian pair are to face the second-seeded Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena