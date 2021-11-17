SPORTS BRIEFS

TENNIS

Sampras’ GOAT is Djokovic

The debate over the greatest of all time (GOAT) in men’s tennis has divided opinions for years, but the US’ Pete Sampras has no doubt that Serbian Novak Djokovic is the one. Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are tied at 20 major singles titles each, and fans and pundits have continued to argue over who should be considered the GOAT. This month, Djokovic broke a tie with his childhood idol Sampras by clinching the year-end world No. 1 ranking for a record seven times. Djokovic was on Monday presented with the year-end world No. 1 trophy in Turin, Italy, after his victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the season-ending ATP Finals. “I was ‘the man’ for those number of years, and he’s been ‘the man’ even more so,” Sampras was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour Web site. “I think he’s been more consistent, he’s won more events, he’s got more majors. I could go on and on talking about his career. I don’t think you will see [seven year-end number ones] again.”

FOOTBALL

San Francisco shock Rams

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Monday scored two touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers grabbed their first home victory in more than a year with a 31-10 upset of the Los Angeles Rams. Samuel rushed for an eight-yard (6.9m) touchdown to put the 49ers 21-7 ahead shortly before halftime and then put the seal on San Francisco’s victory with a 40-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. It was the 49ers’ first win at home in 13 months, a winless streak at Levi’s Stadium that stretched back to October last year.

FOOTBALL

Young to miss season

Chase Young is not playing the rest of this season after injuring his right leg and is scheduled to undergo surgery. Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera on Monday confirmed the prognosis for Young after the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year went down in the first half of an upset of defending NFL Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rivera did not specify what the surgery was for.

SOCCER

S Africa call for replay

South Africa on Monday demanded that their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana be replayed after a controversial penalty cost them an African playoffs slot. TV replays showed Ghana defender Daniel Amartey apparently diving during the Group G decider on Sunday, leading to a penalty Andre Ayew converted for a 1-0 win and first place. Ghana and South Africa finished level on points and goal difference, and the Black Stars won the section because they scored seven goals, one more than Bafana Bafana, over six matches. “Justice needs to be served and the match replayed,” South African Football Association chief executive Tebogo Mothlante told reporters. “The match officials decided the game, which is not supposed to happen. We will write to the Confederation of African Football and FIFA, asking them to investigate.” In a 2018 World Cup qualifier, a wrongly awarded penalty helped South Africa defeat Senegal, who successfully appealed to FIFA for a replay, and won it to help reach the finals. “We are looking at the precedent where FIFA ordered us to replay Senegal, and we think the same decision should be taken regarding the Ghana game,” Mothlante said.