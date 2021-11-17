TENNIS
Sampras’ GOAT is Djokovic
The debate over the greatest of all time (GOAT) in men’s tennis has divided opinions for years, but the US’ Pete Sampras has no doubt that Serbian Novak Djokovic is the one. Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are tied at 20 major singles titles each, and fans and pundits have continued to argue over who should be considered the GOAT. This month, Djokovic broke a tie with his childhood idol Sampras by clinching the year-end world No. 1 ranking for a record seven times. Djokovic was on Monday presented with the year-end world No. 1 trophy in Turin, Italy, after his victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the season-ending ATP Finals. “I was ‘the man’ for those number of years, and he’s been ‘the man’ even more so,” Sampras was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour Web site. “I think he’s been more consistent, he’s won more events, he’s got more majors. I could go on and on talking about his career. I don’t think you will see [seven year-end number ones] again.”
FOOTBALL
San Francisco shock Rams
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Monday scored two touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers grabbed their first home victory in more than a year with a 31-10 upset of the Los Angeles Rams. Samuel rushed for an eight-yard (6.9m) touchdown to put the 49ers 21-7 ahead shortly before halftime and then put the seal on San Francisco’s victory with a 40-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. It was the 49ers’ first win at home in 13 months, a winless streak at Levi’s Stadium that stretched back to October last year.
FOOTBALL
Young to miss season
Chase Young is not playing the rest of this season after injuring his right leg and is scheduled to undergo surgery. Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera on Monday confirmed the prognosis for Young after the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year went down in the first half of an upset of defending NFL Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rivera did not specify what the surgery was for.
SOCCER
S Africa call for replay
South Africa on Monday demanded that their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana be replayed after a controversial penalty cost them an African playoffs slot. TV replays showed Ghana defender Daniel Amartey apparently diving during the Group G decider on Sunday, leading to a penalty Andre Ayew converted for a 1-0 win and first place. Ghana and South Africa finished level on points and goal difference, and the Black Stars won the section because they scored seven goals, one more than Bafana Bafana, over six matches. “Justice needs to be served and the match replayed,” South African Football Association chief executive Tebogo Mothlante told reporters. “The match officials decided the game, which is not supposed to happen. We will write to the Confederation of African Football and FIFA, asking them to investigate.” In a 2018 World Cup qualifier, a wrongly awarded penalty helped South Africa defeat Senegal, who successfully appealed to FIFA for a replay, and won it to help reach the finals. “We are looking at the precedent where FIFA ordered us to replay Senegal, and we think the same decision should be taken regarding the Ghana game,” Mothlante said.
‘STAND WITH TAIWAN’: The Boston Celtics center’s posts against Beijing’s rights abuses have caused their games to be dropped from videostreaming site Tencent President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday thanked NBA player Enes Kanter for voicing support for Taiwan in a video posted earlier that day, in which the Boston Celtics center urged people to “stand with Taiwan” and “support democracy.” “Taiwan is a democratic and free country, and I stand with Taiwan,” Kanter said in a video posted to Twitter. In the video, Kanter also criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping for claiming that Taiwan is a part of China and constantly threatening to invade Taiwan — behavior which Kanter described as Xi “being stuck in his own world” — and said that China’s actions prove
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
International hockey officials are hoping to avoid a humiliation on the ice when the Chinese men’s national team debuts at the Beijing Winter Olympics. They begged the NHL to send players to the Games in China, but now they are worried that the home team might not even be able to score a goal. The host nation automatically qualifies for every sport at the Olympics, but the Chinese men’s lineup — with a handful of naturalized Americans and Canadians — would face off against virtual NHL all-star teams from Canada and the US in the first round. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF)
Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan spent two nights in a hospital due to a chest infection before the team’s semi-final loss against Australia on Thursday at the T20 World Cup. Team doctor Najeeb Soomro said that Rizwan was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a local hospital in Dubai on Tuesday, but was declared fit on the morning of the semi-final. “He spent two nights in the ICU, made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match,” Soomro said after Pakistan lost by five wickets with Matthew Wade smashing three successive sixes against Shaheen Afridi in the penultimate over.