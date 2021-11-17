Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her partner, Elise Mertens of Belgium, yesterday booked a place in the WTA Finals doubles semi-finals after ousting Canada’s Sharon Fichman and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos.
Hsieh and Mertens, this year’s Wimbledon and Indian Wells champions and third seeds at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, won 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in 1 hour, 36 minutes.
Women’s doubles world No. 1, Hsieh celebrated the victory by posting a photograph on Facebook of her bumping fists with Mertens and the text: “See you at semifinal.”
Photo: AFP
The Taiwanese-Belgian pair are to face the second-seeded Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the semi-finals today. The two pairs last met in the semi-finals at Indian Wells in October. Hsieh and Mertens won the match in two sets.
In the singles, top seed Aryna Sabalenka on Monday crashed out of the season-ending tournament, losing a grueling three-setter against Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari.
Sakkari set up a semi-final against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit after outlasting Sabalenka 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 in 2 hours, 47 minutes.
“It was a rollercoaster match from both of us,” Sakkari said. “It was just a matter of who took the chances. I think at the end I just played with my heart and fought well, just turned things around.”
Sabalenka was left ruing a failure to capitalize on key moments and an eye-watering 19 double faults that undermined her service game.
The 23-year-old Belarusian squandered the chance to secure the first set, allowing Sakkari to recover from 5-3 down to force a tiebreak which the Greek raced through with loss of just one point.
The top seed dug deep to take the second set on another tiebreak after again letting Sakkari back from 5-3 down, but a weary Sabalenka wilted in the decisive set of the marathon match, serving 10 double faults.
“The whole match I was really struggling with my serve. On some moment I found it, and on some moment I couldn’t do anything,” Sabalenka said. “Just crazy how bad I was serving.”
Additional reporting by AP
