CYCLING
Thomas reunited with bike
British double Olympic gold medalist Geraint Thomas was delighted after he was reunited with his bike that had been stolen on Sunday outside a coffee shop during a training ride rest on the French Riviera. Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, earlier wrote on Twitter that he was forced to take a taxi home after “someone nicked my bike.” Three hours later, the 35-year-old said the bike had been found with the help of the police. “Look what showed up!!” Thomas wrote on Twitter with a photograph of himself smiling next to his Pinarello Dogma F bicylce, which police handed back to him. “Big thanks to the Menton Police for their help. All’s well that ends well.” Thomas has yet to sign a contract extension with Team Ineos-Grenadiers.
SKIING
Hirschbuhl nabs first WC win
Austrian Christian Hirschbuhl edged teammate Dominik Raschner in the final of the men’s World Cup parallel slalom on Sunday for his first career victory. Watched on by 3,000 spectators in his native state of Vorarlberg, Hirschbuhl was 0.5 seconds behind after the first run, but won by 0.07 seconds on aggregate after the decisive leg. “It’s a relief and a dream come true,” said Hirschbuhl, whose previous best World Cup result was fourth place in Wengen, Switzerland, in January 2017. The Austrians defeated a Norwegian opponent in the semi-final: Hirschbuhl upset Henrik Kristoffersen, coming from behind after the first run to win by 0.18 seconds, and Raschner beat Atle Lie McGrath, who failed to finish his second run. McGrath won the duel for third place against Kristoffersen by 0.15 seconds.
MOTOGP
Rossi enters Hall of Fame
Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi was on Sunday inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame after the Italian put an end to his illustrious career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix. Seven-time MotoGP title winner Rossi, one of the greatest and most charismatic of motorcycling champions, delighted fans with a few quick laps at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit, but was unable to add to his 199 premier-class podiums. The 42-year-old, nicknamed “The Doctor,” is considering a move into car racing after competing in Grand Prix motorcycling. “I always think of this day like a nightmare, because it’s the end of a long career and I thought it would be in Valencia, but in the end, I enjoyed it a lot so I have to thank everyone,” Rossi said.
SOCCER
League nears US TV deal
The English Premier League is nearing the sale of its US television rights for about US$2 billion, setting a new overseas record, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter. ViacomCBS and ESPN are among the broadcasters bidding for the rights with Comcast’s NBC, the current holder, with second-round bids due on Thursday, the Financial Times report said. Under the deal, which would be functional from the 2022-2023 season until the 2027-2028 season, Premier League would sell all 38 matches in a single block rather than in separate packages. If a deal comes through, it could set a record for Premier league’s US broadcasting rights, making it the league’s most lucrative overseas deal, the report said.
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
‘STAND WITH TAIWAN’: The Boston Celtics center’s posts against Beijing’s rights abuses have caused their games to be dropped from videostreaming site Tencent President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday thanked NBA player Enes Kanter for voicing support for Taiwan in a video posted earlier that day, in which the Boston Celtics center urged people to “stand with Taiwan” and “support democracy.” “Taiwan is a democratic and free country, and I stand with Taiwan,” Kanter said in a video posted to Twitter. In the video, Kanter also criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping for claiming that Taiwan is a part of China and constantly threatening to invade Taiwan — behavior which Kanter described as Xi “being stuck in his own world” — and said that China’s actions prove
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the