SPORTS BRIEFS

CYCLING

Thomas reunited with bike

British double Olympic gold medalist Geraint Thomas was delighted after he was reunited with his bike that had been stolen on Sunday outside a coffee shop during a training ride rest on the French Riviera. Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, earlier wrote on Twitter that he was forced to take a taxi home after “someone nicked my bike.” Three hours later, the 35-year-old said the bike had been found with the help of the police. “Look what showed up!!” Thomas wrote on Twitter with a photograph of himself smiling next to his Pinarello Dogma F bicylce, which police handed back to him. “Big thanks to the Menton Police for their help. All’s well that ends well.” Thomas has yet to sign a contract extension with Team Ineos-Grenadiers.

SKIING

Hirschbuhl nabs first WC win

Austrian Christian Hirschbuhl edged teammate Dominik Raschner in the final of the men’s World Cup parallel slalom on Sunday for his first career victory. Watched on by 3,000 spectators in his native state of Vorarlberg, Hirschbuhl was 0.5 seconds behind after the first run, but won by 0.07 seconds on aggregate after the decisive leg. “It’s a relief and a dream come true,” said Hirschbuhl, whose previous best World Cup result was fourth place in Wengen, Switzerland, in January 2017. The Austrians defeated a Norwegian opponent in the semi-final: Hirschbuhl upset Henrik Kristoffersen, coming from behind after the first run to win by 0.18 seconds, and Raschner beat Atle Lie McGrath, who failed to finish his second run. McGrath won the duel for third place against Kristoffersen by 0.15 seconds.

MOTOGP

Rossi enters Hall of Fame

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi was on Sunday inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame after the Italian put an end to his illustrious career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix. Seven-time MotoGP title winner Rossi, one of the greatest and most charismatic of motorcycling champions, delighted fans with a few quick laps at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit, but was unable to add to his 199 premier-class podiums. The 42-year-old, nicknamed “The Doctor,” is considering a move into car racing after competing in Grand Prix motorcycling. “I always think of this day like a nightmare, because it’s the end of a long career and I thought it would be in Valencia, but in the end, I enjoyed it a lot so I have to thank everyone,” Rossi said.

SOCCER

League nears US TV deal

The English Premier League is nearing the sale of its US television rights for about US$2 billion, setting a new overseas record, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter. ViacomCBS and ESPN are among the broadcasters bidding for the rights with Comcast’s NBC, the current holder, with second-round bids due on Thursday, the Financial Times report said. Under the deal, which would be functional from the 2022-2023 season until the 2027-2028 season, Premier League would sell all 38 matches in a single block rather than in separate packages. If a deal comes through, it could set a record for Premier league’s US broadcasting rights, making it the league’s most lucrative overseas deal, the report said.