NBA
Cavaliers shock Celtics
Darius Garland scored 22 points and hit two free throws with 9.4 seconds left to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 91-89 come-from-behind victory on Saturday over the visiting Boston Celtics. Evan Mobley had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, as the Cavaliers won for the sixth time in seven games. Leading late in the third quarter 74-56, the Celtics yielded a 21-2 run to the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman hit a pair of three-pointers in the spree and Mobley added three buckets, as Cleveland took the lead midway through the fourth quarter.
NHL
Bolts win with overtime goal
Brayden Point scored a backhand breakaway goal in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who are 5-0-2 over the past seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. “We’re managing the puck much better,” Point said. “Not too many turnovers, not as many odd-man rushes against, and just competing.” Point also got into a rare fight with Patric Hornqvist in the second period. “Point wants to win,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “The puck drops, he’s a gamer. There’s not much that kid can’t do.”
SOCCER
‘Going to Qatar to win it’
Kylian Mbappe said that holders France were going to next year’s FIFA World Cup finals to win it after he hit four goals in an 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan that secured qualification on Saturday. Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe grabbed a first-half hat-trick, making him the first France player to achieve that feat in a competitive international since Dominique Rocheteau in 1985. He added a late fourth to complete the rout, as France booked their ticket to Qatar at a Parc des Princes awash with red, white and blue flags. “The match ball is already in my locker,” Mbappe said. “The most important thing was qualification, because we wanted to give ourselves the opportunity to defend our title... We are going over there to win it.”
RUGBY UNION
Ireland loss a ‘wake-up call’
New Zealand’s 29-20 defeat by Ireland on Saturday would serve as a wake-up call to those players experiencing a northern hemisphere tour for the first time, All Blacks coach Ian Foster said. The loss to a dominant Ireland side in Dublin was only New Zealand’s second of the year, after they were beaten 31-29 by Rugby World Cup holders South Africa last month. It was also Ireland’s third win over the All Blacks in the past five years.
TENNIS
Alcaraz takes Next Gen title
Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday became the first Spaniard to win the Next Gen ATP Finals when the 18-year-old beat Sebastian Korda of the US 4-3 (5), 4-2, 4-2 in Milan, Italy, to cap a memorable breakthrough season. With the “first-to-four” format in place, top seed Alcaraz needed only 82 minutes to seal his second title of the season. He saved all six break points that he faced, while breaking twice and firing 15 winners past the 21-year-old Korda. “I feel amazing,” Alcaraz said. “It’s pretty good to end the year in the best way possible, winning this title, playing great matches against great players,” he added.
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the
International hockey officials are hoping to avoid a humiliation on the ice when the Chinese men’s national team debuts at the Beijing Winter Olympics. They begged the NHL to send players to the Games in China, but now they are worried that the home team might not even be able to score a goal. The host nation automatically qualifies for every sport at the Olympics, but the Chinese men’s lineup — with a handful of naturalized Americans and Canadians — would face off against virtual NHL all-star teams from Canada and the US in the first round. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF)