SPORTS BRIEFS

NBA

Cavaliers shock Celtics

Darius Garland scored 22 points and hit two free throws with 9.4 seconds left to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 91-89 come-from-behind victory on Saturday over the visiting Boston Celtics. Evan Mobley had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, as the Cavaliers won for the sixth time in seven games. Leading late in the third quarter 74-56, the Celtics yielded a 21-2 run to the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman hit a pair of three-pointers in the spree and Mobley added three buckets, as Cleveland took the lead midway through the fourth quarter.

NHL

Bolts win with overtime goal

Brayden Point scored a backhand breakaway goal in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who are 5-0-2 over the past seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. “We’re managing the puck much better,” Point said. “Not too many turnovers, not as many odd-man rushes against, and just competing.” Point also got into a rare fight with Patric Hornqvist in the second period. “Point wants to win,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “The puck drops, he’s a gamer. There’s not much that kid can’t do.”

SOCCER

‘Going to Qatar to win it’

Kylian Mbappe said that holders France were going to next year’s FIFA World Cup finals to win it after he hit four goals in an 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan that secured qualification on Saturday. Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe grabbed a first-half hat-trick, making him the first France player to achieve that feat in a competitive international since Dominique Rocheteau in 1985. He added a late fourth to complete the rout, as France booked their ticket to Qatar at a Parc des Princes awash with red, white and blue flags. “The match ball is already in my locker,” Mbappe said. “The most important thing was qualification, because we wanted to give ourselves the opportunity to defend our title... We are going over there to win it.”

RUGBY UNION

Ireland loss a ‘wake-up call’

New Zealand’s 29-20 defeat by Ireland on Saturday would serve as a wake-up call to those players experiencing a northern hemisphere tour for the first time, All Blacks coach Ian Foster said. The loss to a dominant Ireland side in Dublin was only New Zealand’s second of the year, after they were beaten 31-29 by Rugby World Cup holders South Africa last month. It was also Ireland’s third win over the All Blacks in the past five years.

TENNIS

Alcaraz takes Next Gen title

Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday became the first Spaniard to win the Next Gen ATP Finals when the 18-year-old beat Sebastian Korda of the US 4-3 (5), 4-2, 4-2 in Milan, Italy, to cap a memorable breakthrough season. With the “first-to-four” format in place, top seed Alcaraz needed only 82 minutes to seal his second title of the season. He saved all six break points that he faced, while breaking twice and firing 15 winners past the 21-year-old Korda. “I feel amazing,” Alcaraz said. “It’s pretty good to end the year in the best way possible, winning this title, playing great matches against great players,” he added.