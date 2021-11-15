Captain Virgil van Dijk called it “scandalous,” Memphis Depay “super dumb” and coach Louis van Gaal “inexplicable,” as the Netherlands on Saturday blew a two-goal lead in Montenegro — and with it their chance to qualify early for the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.
The Netherlands are still at the top of their group after the 2-2 draw with Montenegro and have a home match against Norway in Rotterdam on Tuesday.
A goalless draw between Norway and Latvia in Oslo earlier on Saturday handed the Netherlands an unexpected chance to win the group, and they were coasting toward Qatar with a 2-0 lead after a double from top scorer Memphis Depay.
Photo: AFP
However, goals from Ilija Vukotic in the 82nd minute and Nikola Vujnovic four minutes later snatched away the punch bowl as the Netherlands had a dramatic collapse.
Van Gaal said he had to take some of the blame after his late substitutions, aimed at resting some players who had picked up knocks.
“The changes were not good, but I cannot really explain what happened,” he said.
“I’m speechless and angry. It was scandalous the way we played in the second half,” Van Dijk said in a post-match television interview.
Depay was equally candid in his analysis with Dutch NOS television.
“This is a hard blow,” he said. “We sold ourselves short, the fans who have traveled with us and the fans at home. We had it in our own hands and we gave it away completely. That is super dumb.”
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the
International hockey officials are hoping to avoid a humiliation on the ice when the Chinese men’s national team debuts at the Beijing Winter Olympics. They begged the NHL to send players to the Games in China, but now they are worried that the home team might not even be able to score a goal. The host nation automatically qualifies for every sport at the Olympics, but the Chinese men’s lineup — with a handful of naturalized Americans and Canadians — would face off against virtual NHL all-star teams from Canada and the US in the first round. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF)