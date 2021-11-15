Hamilton penalized for tiny infraction

Reuters, SAO PAULO





The rear wing on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes failed a post-qualifying inspection by just 0.2mm, team boss Toto Wolff said after the Formula One title contender was sent from first to last on the grid for the sprint race in Brazil on Saturday.

The seven-time world champion battled back through the field to finish fifth, leaving him 10th on today’s main race grid, after a penalty for exceeding his season’s engine allocation is applied.

His car failed the technical inspection — after he dominated on Friday in qualifying for the new format 100km sprint at Interlagos — with checks showing that the gap between the rear wing elements was too wide.

Members of the Mercedes pit crew work on the car of driver Lewis Hamilton during a free practice session at Interlagos in Sao Paulo on Saturday ahead of the Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Hamilton was penalized after his Mercedes’ DRS system — the flap mounted on the rear wing of the car which opens to gain top speed — was judged to have exceeded allowed limits. Photo: AFP

Wolff said that the wing, which was impounded by the governing FIA and had yet to be returned, was damaged in qualifying and the matter should not have gone to the stewards.

Hamilton, now 21 points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with four races to go, had been in disbelief after the stewards’ ruling, he said.

“Discovering that we’ve marginally failed the test, we are speaking 0.2mm, to not allowing this to be fixed like the normal protocol would be... There, the bullet was out of the gun,” the Austrian said.

“The wing was damaged. One side was OK, the middle was OK, the right side was not OK, and that means we actually had a performance disadvantage,” he added.

“We thought that, in consideration of all these aspects, the FIA would say there was a damage and therefore we weren’t in breach of the regulations,” he said.

Wolff said he thought that sporting director Ron Meadows was joking when he told him the news.

“Strange things happen, but you have to take it on the chin, and the last 60 minutes of motor racing from Valtteri and from Lewis brought all the enjoyment back, with all the frustrations that happened before,” he added.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified on pole position for today’s race.