The rear wing on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes failed a post-qualifying inspection by just 0.2mm, team boss Toto Wolff said after the Formula One title contender was sent from first to last on the grid for the sprint race in Brazil on Saturday.
The seven-time world champion battled back through the field to finish fifth, leaving him 10th on today’s main race grid, after a penalty for exceeding his season’s engine allocation is applied.
His car failed the technical inspection — after he dominated on Friday in qualifying for the new format 100km sprint at Interlagos — with checks showing that the gap between the rear wing elements was too wide.
Wolff said that the wing, which was impounded by the governing FIA and had yet to be returned, was damaged in qualifying and the matter should not have gone to the stewards.
Hamilton, now 21 points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with four races to go, had been in disbelief after the stewards’ ruling, he said.
“Discovering that we’ve marginally failed the test, we are speaking 0.2mm, to not allowing this to be fixed like the normal protocol would be... There, the bullet was out of the gun,” the Austrian said.
“The wing was damaged. One side was OK, the middle was OK, the right side was not OK, and that means we actually had a performance disadvantage,” he added.
“We thought that, in consideration of all these aspects, the FIA would say there was a damage and therefore we weren’t in breach of the regulations,” he said.
Wolff said he thought that sporting director Ron Meadows was joking when he told him the news.
“Strange things happen, but you have to take it on the chin, and the last 60 minutes of motor racing from Valtteri and from Lewis brought all the enjoyment back, with all the frustrations that happened before,” he added.
Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified on pole position for today’s race.
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the
International hockey officials are hoping to avoid a humiliation on the ice when the Chinese men’s national team debuts at the Beijing Winter Olympics. They begged the NHL to send players to the Games in China, but now they are worried that the home team might not even be able to score a goal. The host nation automatically qualifies for every sport at the Olympics, but the Chinese men’s lineup — with a handful of naturalized Americans and Canadians — would face off against virtual NHL all-star teams from Canada and the US in the first round. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF)