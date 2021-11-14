SPORTS BRIEFS

OLYMPICS

Pentathletes protest changes

Hungarian modern pentathletes wrote an open letter to the president of the International Olympic Committee to protest plans to drop horse riding from the sport. The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) opted to remove horse riding from the sport’s Olympic program from 2028 following an incident at this year’s Tokyo Games when a coach hit a horse after it refused to jump a fence. The incident led to widespread criticism of the sport. “Pentathlon without horse riding is like taking away one of the five rings of the Olympic Games,” said Adam Marosi, who earlier this year won gold at the UIPM’s World Championships in Cairo. “The survival of our sport is at stake.”

OLYMPICS

High jumper to get 2012 gold

US high jumper Erik Kynard is to finally receive his gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday approved reallocating some results from those games because of doping cases. Kynard’s leap of 2.33m placed second in London behind Ivan Ukhov, who was proven years later to have taken part in a Russian state-backed steroid doping program. Ukhov was banned for four years in 2019 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The IOC executive board on Friday signed off on reallocating the medals and final results for five events from the London Olympics, including men’s and women’s high jump.

SOCCER

Not involved in attack: Diallo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) women’s player Aminata Diallo on Friday denied any involvement in a street attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui, in her first public statement about an incident that has shaken the Qatar-owned club. Diallo was driving fellow midfielder Hamraoui home on Thursday evening last week near Paris after dinner when her car was stopped by two masked men. They dragged Hamraoui out and beat her with a metal bar on her legs, meaning she was unable to play this week in PSG’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Diallo was detained by police at her home on Wednesday and held for nearly 35 hours before being released without charge, with investigators looking into whether on-field rivalry might explain the violence. Diallo “hopes that judicial authorities conclude their investigation quickly and is sure that this will end up showing her complete and total innocence,” a statement issued by her lawyer said on Friday. The statement denounced a “totally artificial suggestion of a rivalry between her and Mme Kheira Hamraoui that would explain why she would target her teammate. This theory does not reflect at all the reality of their relationship.”

FOOTBALL

Coach sues NFL over e-mails

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the league, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old e-mails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, exactly a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his e-mails by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.