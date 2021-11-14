OLYMPICS
Pentathletes protest changes
Hungarian modern pentathletes wrote an open letter to the president of the International Olympic Committee to protest plans to drop horse riding from the sport. The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) opted to remove horse riding from the sport’s Olympic program from 2028 following an incident at this year’s Tokyo Games when a coach hit a horse after it refused to jump a fence. The incident led to widespread criticism of the sport. “Pentathlon without horse riding is like taking away one of the five rings of the Olympic Games,” said Adam Marosi, who earlier this year won gold at the UIPM’s World Championships in Cairo. “The survival of our sport is at stake.”
High jumper to get 2012 gold
US high jumper Erik Kynard is to finally receive his gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday approved reallocating some results from those games because of doping cases. Kynard’s leap of 2.33m placed second in London behind Ivan Ukhov, who was proven years later to have taken part in a Russian state-backed steroid doping program. Ukhov was banned for four years in 2019 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The IOC executive board on Friday signed off on reallocating the medals and final results for five events from the London Olympics, including men’s and women’s high jump.
Not involved in attack: Diallo
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) women’s player Aminata Diallo on Friday denied any involvement in a street attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui, in her first public statement about an incident that has shaken the Qatar-owned club. Diallo was driving fellow midfielder Hamraoui home on Thursday evening last week near Paris after dinner when her car was stopped by two masked men. They dragged Hamraoui out and beat her with a metal bar on her legs, meaning she was unable to play this week in PSG’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Diallo was detained by police at her home on Wednesday and held for nearly 35 hours before being released without charge, with investigators looking into whether on-field rivalry might explain the violence. Diallo “hopes that judicial authorities conclude their investigation quickly and is sure that this will end up showing her complete and total innocence,” a statement issued by her lawyer said on Friday. The statement denounced a “totally artificial suggestion of a rivalry between her and Mme Kheira Hamraoui that would explain why she would target her teammate. This theory does not reflect at all the reality of their relationship.”
Coach sues NFL over e-mails
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the league, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old e-mails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, exactly a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his e-mails by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the
Russia on Saturday edged Switzerland to win the maiden Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, but the win turned sour as the Swiss suggested the new champions had replaced players against the rules. Daria Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Liudmila Samsonova overpowered Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia its fifth title overall in the team competition previously known as the Fed Cup. “I have too many emotions now, I’m feeling like I’m freezing and it’s unbelievable really. Unbelievably happy,” Samsonova said after celebrating with her team. “Today was an incredible fight, it was more than tennis,” she