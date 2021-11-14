Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling on Friday fired six birdies for a six-under-par 64 to put her within one stroke of the leaders in the LPGA Pelican Championship.
Combined with her Thursday performance — when she carded a 66 with five birdies and a bogey at the Pelican Club in Belleair, Florida — Hsu was tied for third place with Ireland’s Leona MacGuire, who led the first round with a 62, but settled for a two-under-par 68 that featured four birdies and two bogeys.
Both were just one shot behind Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Lexi Thompson, who matched Hsu with a 64 in the second round. Kupcho had six birdies, while Thompson notched eight birdies and two bogeys to put them at the top of the board at the halfway point.
Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s Cheng Ssu-chia was tied at 54th place after she shot a two-over-par 72 in the second round. She had two birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey, which left her just one-under par for the first two rounds after carding a three-under 67 in the first round.
Kupcho, a former top-ranked amateur still seeking a first LPGA tour title, said her game was matching up well with the Pelican Club layout.
“I think I am a really good ball-striker, so that really helps going into the greens,” she said. “It’s so sectioned off with a lot of run-off, so you really have to be on target.”
Thompson was chasing a 12th LPGA title at the weekend, but her first since 2019.
The former major winner teed off on the 10th hole and after four birdies in her first nine holes bounced back from a bogey at the second with three straight birdies at the fifth, sixth and seventh that tied her with Kupcho’s clubhouse lead.
She followed a bogey at the eighth with another birdie at the ninth.
She said she was enjoying the week and the test of the swing work she has put in with coach Martin Hall.
“I’ve just really been working extremely hard on and off the golf course,” she said, “so just putting that work to the test and believing in it.”
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the
Russia on Saturday edged Switzerland to win the maiden Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, but the win turned sour as the Swiss suggested the new champions had replaced players against the rules. Daria Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Liudmila Samsonova overpowered Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia its fifth title overall in the team competition previously known as the Fed Cup. “I have too many emotions now, I’m feeling like I’m freezing and it’s unbelievable really. Unbelievably happy,” Samsonova said after celebrating with her team. “Today was an incredible fight, it was more than tennis,” she