Taiwan’s Hsu fires six birdies to place her one off leaders

Staff writer, with AFP, MIAMI





Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling on Friday fired six birdies for a six-under-par 64 to put her within one stroke of the leaders in the LPGA Pelican Championship.

Combined with her Thursday performance — when she carded a 66 with five birdies and a bogey at the Pelican Club in Belleair, Florida — Hsu was tied for third place with Ireland’s Leona MacGuire, who led the first round with a 62, but settled for a two-under-par 68 that featured four birdies and two bogeys.

Both were just one shot behind Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Lexi Thompson, who matched Hsu with a 64 in the second round. Kupcho had six birdies, while Thompson notched eight birdies and two bogeys to put them at the top of the board at the halfway point.

Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling hits out of a bunker on the first hole during round two of the Cambia Portland Classic at the Oregon Golf Club in Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 17. Photo: AFP

Taiwan’s Cheng Ssu-chia was tied at 54th place after she shot a two-over-par 72 in the second round. She had two birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey, which left her just one-under par for the first two rounds after carding a three-under 67 in the first round.

Kupcho, a former top-ranked amateur still seeking a first LPGA tour title, said her game was matching up well with the Pelican Club layout.

“I think I am a really good ball-striker, so that really helps going into the greens,” she said. “It’s so sectioned off with a lot of run-off, so you really have to be on target.”

Thompson was chasing a 12th LPGA title at the weekend, but her first since 2019.

The former major winner teed off on the 10th hole and after four birdies in her first nine holes bounced back from a bogey at the second with three straight birdies at the fifth, sixth and seventh that tied her with Kupcho’s clubhouse lead.

She followed a bogey at the eighth with another birdie at the ninth.

She said she was enjoying the week and the test of the swing work she has put in with coach Martin Hall.

“I’ve just really been working extremely hard on and off the golf course,” she said, “so just putting that work to the test and believing in it.”