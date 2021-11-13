SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





GYMNASTICS

Sunisa Lee alleges attack

US Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee said in an interview with PopSugar that she was recently pepper sprayed in an anti-Asian attack while out with friends in Los Angeles. Lee said in the interview posted on Wednesday that she and friends were waiting for an Uber ride when a car drove by with its occupants shouting slurs and that she was pepper sprayed on her arm as the car sped away. “I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off,” said Lee, who is of Hmong descent. “I didn’t do anything to them, and having the reputation, it’s so hard because I didn’t want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen.” The 18-year-old won the women’s all-around gymnastics gold at the Tokyo Games this year, as well as team silver and individual bronze on the uneven bars. She is currently appearing on ABC television’s Dancing With the Stars.

CRICKET

Kohli to skip opening Test

India captain Virat Kohli is to skip the opening Test against New Zealand this month as the hosts yesterday named a depleted side for the two-match series. India are to be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the Test from Nov. 25 to 29 in Kanpur, with Kohli returning at the helm for the second and final contest in Mumbai from Dec. 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement. Opening batter Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowling duo Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami — all regular members of the India Test side — were also missing from the squad. The missing players, including Kohli, are expected to have been rested, although the board did not offer any reason for their exclusion. In the absence of Pant, Wriddhiman Saha is expected to don the wicketkeeping gloves for the hosts.

WRESTLING

Indian champ not dead

A young Indian wrestling champion has assured the world that she is alive and well after a case of mistaken identity saw national media declare her the victim of a murder. Nisha Dahiya, who just days ago won bronze at the under-23 world championships in Belgrade, spent Wednesday training for an upcoming national competition. However, by evening she was shocked to learn that several news reports had declared her dead, after the murder of a trainee wrestler with the same name at a training institute in Haryana state. The victim’s brother was also killed, local media reported. Several reports had declared the victim’s namesake dead before she posted a video on Instagram to announce that she was “absolutely fine.” The former under-23 national champion told the Press Trust of India that “obviously everybody is happy to realize that I am alive. I am preparing for the tournament now.” Haryana has been a traditional powerhouse for India’s top-flight wrestlers — particularly women athletes — but the sport has been plagued by several instances of violence off the mat. Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medalist from the state, was jailed on charges of kidnapping and murder in May over the death of a young wrestler at a stadium in Delhi. Another Haryana coach was arrested in February for allegedly shooting dead five people after he was accused of harassment.