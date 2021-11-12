NFL
Hamill pans Rodgers’ outfit
Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker, on Wednesday took a swipe at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his decision to wear a Star Wars sweater while acknowledging that he misled people about his COVID-19 vaccination status. “Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?” Hamill wrote in a Twitter post that included a clip of the Rodgers interview. Rodgers was this week fined US$14,650 by the NFL for attending a Halloween party, despite protocols that prohibit unvaccinated players from gathering outside of the club facility in a group of more than three players.
FORMULA ONE
Neymar backs Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday stayed onside with his Brazilian fans by calling up soccer star Neymar ahead of a big weekend for the Briton’s bid for a record eighth Formula One championship. The Mercedes driver told reporters that he hoped to watch his friend in a FIFA World Cup qualifier between five-time champions Brazil and Colombia at the home of Sao Paulo’s Corinthians yesterday. “I’m very much in contact with Neymar, quite often. We were just talking actually earlier today,” the Briton told a news conference for team sponsor Petronas. “I know he’s playing tomorrow, I really want to go and watch the game.”
FORMULA ONE
Teams hit by freight delay
Teams at the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo have seen valuable freight required for their preparations held up in Mexico, where last week’s round in the Formula One championship took place. “There were delays in freight departing Mexico on Monday due to the weather conditions, meaning some freight is still to arrive in Brazil,” an F1 spokesman said. “We expect this to arrive tomorrow with no wider impact on the race weekend,” he added. The opening practice session for the 18th round of the 22-race championship takes place today.
BOXING
Fury ‘badly injured’: father
John Fury said in an interview with BT Sport that his son Tyson Fury had cortisone injections in both elbows and a six-hour operation to remove bone spurs after last month’s knockout victory over Deontay Wilder. “Tyson was very badly injured going into that fight,” John Fury said. “He said to me afterwards: ‘I couldn’t box, I couldn’t work the jab... The pain when throwing the jab was unbearable, so I was fighting two people — the pain in my own body and him. All we could do was make it a war, and I wanted to win more than he did.’”
NHL
Ducks focus amid probe
The Anaheim Ducks are trying to keep their focus on a five-game winning streak and not the NHL’s latest investigation into workplace misconduct. On Tuesday, long-time Ducks executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray was placed on leave amid a probe into verbal mistreatment of staff. Professional conduct has come under heightened scrutiny after the Chicago Blackhawks were fined US$2 million for their handling of sexual assault allegations by former first-round pick Kyle Beach. The Ducks learned of Murray’s leave before Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime victory at Vancouver.
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was "immunized" in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL's reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in "tragedy" if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react
Russia on Saturday edged Switzerland to win the maiden Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, but the win turned sour as the Swiss suggested the new champions had replaced players against the rules. Daria Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Liudmila Samsonova overpowered Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia its fifth title overall in the team competition previously known as the Fed Cup. "I have too many emotions now, I'm feeling like I'm freezing and it's unbelievable really. Unbelievably happy," Samsonova said after celebrating with her team. "Today was an incredible fight, it was more than tennis,"
Lewis Hamilton said that his Mercedes on Sunday was no match for Max Verstappen's Red Bull, after his dream of a record eighth Formula One championship slipped further from his grasp in Mexico City. The 36-year-old Briton had started on the front row of the grid, only for his hopes of victory to be dashed in the opening seconds as Verstappen seized the lead and then pulled away to win. "Their car was far superior this weekend and there was nothing we really could do about it," Hamilton said after finishing second