SPORTS BRIEFS

NFL

Hamill pans Rodgers’ outfit

Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker, on Wednesday took a swipe at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his decision to wear a Star Wars sweater while acknowledging that he misled people about his COVID-19 vaccination status. “Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?” Hamill wrote in a Twitter post that included a clip of the Rodgers interview. Rodgers was this week fined US$14,650 by the NFL for attending a Halloween party, despite protocols that prohibit unvaccinated players from gathering outside of the club facility in a group of more than three players.

FORMULA ONE

Neymar backs Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday stayed onside with his Brazilian fans by calling up soccer star Neymar ahead of a big weekend for the Briton’s bid for a record eighth Formula One championship. The Mercedes driver told reporters that he hoped to watch his friend in a FIFA World Cup qualifier between five-time champions Brazil and Colombia at the home of Sao Paulo’s Corinthians yesterday. “I’m very much in contact with Neymar, quite often. We were just talking actually earlier today,” the Briton told a news conference for team sponsor Petronas. “I know he’s playing tomorrow, I really want to go and watch the game.”

Teams hit by freight delay

Teams at the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo have seen valuable freight required for their preparations held up in Mexico, where last week’s round in the Formula One championship took place. “There were delays in freight departing Mexico on Monday due to the weather conditions, meaning some freight is still to arrive in Brazil,” an F1 spokesman said. “We expect this to arrive tomorrow with no wider impact on the race weekend,” he added. The opening practice session for the 18th round of the 22-race championship takes place today.

BOXING

Fury ‘badly injured’: father

John Fury said in an interview with BT Sport that his son Tyson Fury had cortisone injections in both elbows and a six-hour operation to remove bone spurs after last month’s knockout victory over Deontay Wilder. “Tyson was very badly injured going into that fight,” John Fury said. “He said to me afterwards: ‘I couldn’t box, I couldn’t work the jab... The pain when throwing the jab was unbearable, so I was fighting two people — the pain in my own body and him. All we could do was make it a war, and I wanted to win more than he did.’”

NHL

Ducks focus amid probe

The Anaheim Ducks are trying to keep their focus on a five-game winning streak and not the NHL’s latest investigation into workplace misconduct. On Tuesday, long-time Ducks executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray was placed on leave amid a probe into verbal mistreatment of staff. Professional conduct has come under heightened scrutiny after the Chicago Blackhawks were fined US$2 million for their handling of sexual assault allegations by former first-round pick Kyle Beach. The Ducks learned of Murray’s leave before Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime victory at Vancouver.