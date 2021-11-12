Murray says he can compete at the top

Reuters





Former world No. 1 Andy Murray is convinced that he can once again compete at the top level after taking down Italian Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open on Wednesday for only his second win over a top 10 player this year.

The 34-year-old Murray had hip surgery in 2018 and 2019. Since his breaks for injury, the Briton has been unable to revive the old form and consistency that saw him win three major singles titles.

Last month, Murray, ranked 143rd, secured his first win over a top 10 player in 14 months when he beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the opening round of the Vienna Open.

“I’m convinced I can play ... well, I can. I’m playing at the top level and I’m winning matches against the best players in the world,” Murray told reporters, after taking down top-seeded Sinner, ranked 10th, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

“The ones that I’m losing, I’m pushing the best players in the world. That argument is finished. I can compete at the top level,” Murray added.

The 20-year-old Sinner is one of the most promising young talents in men’s tennis and in the second round, he made Murray work hard for the victory.

“It was a very tough match. He hits the ball huge from the back of the court, so there were a lot of long rallies and a lot of running. But it’s probably my best win this season,” Murray said.