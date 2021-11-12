Beijing Winter Olympics committee denies blocking foreign media outlets

The Guardian





Beijing’s Winter Olympics organizing committee has rejected accusations that journalists have been blocked in their attempts to cover preparations for the Games.

Earlier this month, the Foreign Correspondents Club of China (FCCC) accused Chinese authorities of “continuously stymying” attempts by foreign media to cover the Winter Olympics due to begin near the Chinese capital in February.

In a scathing statement, the FCCC alleged a pattern of authorities denying or ignoring requests for access, and following, harassing and abusing journalists.

The statement contained several accounts of specific instances from foreign journalists, including the verbal abuse and freezing-out of a journalist who mentioned human rights boycotts in a report.

“Our members’ repeated inquiries toward the Beijing Winter Olympics organizing committee [BOCOG] on how international media can report on the Games have been met with conflicting answers or neglected completely,” the FCCC said. “FCCC members report spending weeks trying to obtain contact details for BOCOG media facilitators, only to receive dismissive or inaccurate information from them.”

In response, the BOCOG said that China “has never recognized the organization.”

“What this organization said is inconsistent with the facts and cannot represent the true voice of foreign journalists in China,” it said in a lengthy statement.

The BOCOG said that it “guaranteed the freedom of reporting” by international media on the Games in accordance with “relevant Chinese policies” and on the proviso that journalists abided by “relevant Chinese laws, regulations and anti-epidemic policies.”

‘FREEDOM OF REPORTING’

However, the statement also made several pledges that appeared to answer calls made by the FCCC, including for a dedicated media liaison desk during the Games and for foreign media to be invited to domestic media events.

It said that depending on the epidemic situation, there would be three news conferences for foreign media, organized with the speed skating stadium, the Olympic village and the sports center.

“As the competition unfolds, we will also increase the registration quota of foreign media in the test competition,” it said.

The statement said that the BOCOG had “always welcomed” media attention and reports from foreign journalists on the Games preparations, had always provided good services and denied there was “so-called ‘inadequate information disclosure.’”

As part of its defense, the committee noted the delivery of 28 issues of an Olympics newsletter to 183 media outlets.

It did not refer to calls by the FCCC to approve long-stalled visas for foreign journalists, after dozens were expelled last year.

In related news, China’s anti-graft watchdog has set up a special team to supervise the Beijing Winter Olympics to ensure that the Games are free from bribery, drugs, the spread of COVID-19 and other risks, the commission said yesterday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that he wants the Beijing Winter Games, which run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, to be “green, inclusive, open and corruption-free,” signaling an aim to boost China’s soft power by showcasing a well-run Games.

China’s powerful graft-busting Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement that it had set up a special team to oversee COVID-19 prevention measures, which include limiting participants to a “bubble” throughout the Games.

The team would also monitor for corruption in the selection and promotion of athletes and event officials, and for inappropriate expenses, it said.

Graft inspectors have been deployed to various departments within China’s national sports authority, including units in charge of anti-doping and finance, each of which must provide a daily report to the team.

Xi has made stamping out corruption a signature policy of his tenure as leader.

Additional reporting by Reuters