Aminata Diallo, a player on the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) women’s team, was on Wednesday detained by police in connection with a vicious street assault on a teammate and fellow French national player last week, her club said.
Diallo was returning with fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui from a Paris dinner organized by PSG on Thursday last week when armed men held up their car and dragged out Hamraoui, who was then hit on the legs with an iron bar, L’Equipe newspaper reported.
Hamraoui, who required stitches in hospital afterward, was notably absent from the PSG team on Tuesday evening for a UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid at home, with Diallo playing in her place in central midfield.
Photo: AFP
PSG said that they were working with police “to shed light on the facts.”
Since the attack, the club said that they “had taken all the necessary measures to ensure the health, well-being and security of our players.”
Diallo, 26, was briefly held by the balaclava-wearing attackers during the assault near Hamraoui’s home, but was not injured, a source at the club said.
The Grenoble-born player could not be reached for comment, and neither police nor prosecutors gave any reason for her detention.
Diallo was detained by police specialized in organized crime at her home in Marly-le-Roi, a suburb west of Paris.
On Wednesday afternoon, her detention was extended by 24 hours, Versailles Prosecutor Maryvonne Caillibotte said.
Diallo could be detained in a Versailles police station until this morning.
A man “who could be linked to the attack,” but is not related to Diallo, was also taken into police custody in the central city of Lyon, Caillibotte said, adding that Diallo had spoken while in police custody, but had not called a lawyer.
The development sent shockwaves through the club and the women’s game more broadly in France, as the two players were considered friendly rivals for midfield positions at PSG and on the national team.
