As New Zealand celebrated wildly upon beating England in the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, all-rounder James Neesham gave a quiet reminder of the side’s determination to erase past heartbreaks by winning the decider.
Neesham, who thrashed 27 runs off 11 balls to help them reach their first world T20 final, sat with arms crossed and a sphinx-like expression as teammates leaped to their feet and punched the air after the five-wicket win was sealed.
A photograph of the moment went viral on social media and Neesham retweeted it with the caption: “Job finished? I don’t think so.”
Photo: AFP
Long after players and officials walked off the turf at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Neesham was still sitting on the sidelines, staring out into space.
New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi was impressed with his reserve.
“It’s always nice winning semi-finals and getting into finals, isn’t it?” he told reporters. “But all that means is you have another game left.”
New Zealand next faces either Australia or Pakistan, who played later yesterday, in Sunday’s final.
For a country of 5 million people, the “Black Caps” have long punched above their weight in cricket and captured the inaugural World Test Championship in June by beating Virat Kohli’s India.
However, success in the biggest showpieces of short format cricket has proved elusive.
New Zealand reached the final of the last two 50-over World Cups, losing to England by a technicality in the 2019 classic, four years after being well-beaten by Australia in the 2015 decider.
After losing the 2019 final on boundary-count, the since abandoned method of determining the champion after a tied “Super Over,” Neesham captured New Zealand’s 2019 heartbreak on Twitter, saying: “Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy.”
Two years later, New Zealand and Neesham have another chance at redemption.
Teammate Daryl Mitchell said that his father in the stands was “pretty chuffed” as he smashed an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls.
“It was cool to have dad there,” Mitchell said about the presence of his father, John, who coached the All Blacks from 2001 to 2003.
John Mitchell was defense coach with the English rugby team before moving to the staff at club side Wasps.
“Obviously flying over from England, with what’s going on in the world at the moment with COVID-19, yeah, it makes it challenging at times, but it was cool to have him in the crowd,” Daryl Mitchell said. “Obviously with the bubble life, I can’t catch up with him, but I’m sure I’ll have a chat to him on the phone tonight and he’ll be pretty chuffed.”
Additional reporting by AFP
