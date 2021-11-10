England all-rounder Moeen Ali said that he was not surprised by the allegations of racism made by Azeem Rafiq against the Yorkshire Cricket Club, but hopes that the issue will lead to change in the sport.
Rafiq, who is of Pakistani descent and a former captain of the England under-19s, said in September last year that he had received racist abuse and was made to feel like an outsider at Yorkshire.
The 30-year-old also said that he had contemplated suicide.
Photo: AFP
England’s cricket board last week suspended Yorkshire from hosting international or major matches over their handling of Rafiq’s allegations, while former chairman Roger Hutton resigned and was replaced by Kamlesh Patel.
“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, but there are probably more stories out there that people haven’t heard of,” Moeen told a news conference on Monday.
“The fact it’s come out is great because, going forward, people [will] have to think about what they can or can’t say in terms of discriminating against people and knowing what people feel and go through,” Moeen said. “What Azeem has done, he is not doing it for any personal gain. I think he wants change and that’s what he’s pushing for.”
After a nearly year-long inquiry into the allegations, Yorkshire said in a statement in September that Rafiq had been racially abused, but the following month the club said that nobody would face any disciplinary action.
Rafiq and senior Yorkshire executives have been called to give evidence before a British parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport panel on Tuesday next week.
