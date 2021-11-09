Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was furious with the officials after West Ham United punished three mistakes from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and ended the Reds’ 25-match unbeaten run with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
Klopp’s side would have broken the club’s record unbeaten run in all competitions, which had stood since 1982, if they had avoided defeat at the London Stadium.
However, Alisson’s disastrous display condemned Liverpool to a first loss since they lost to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg in April.
Liverpool had not lost in the league since Fulham won at Anfield in March.
It was a day to forget for Alisson, whose own-goal put West Ham ahead in the first half.
Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized with a brilliant free-kick, but Alisson was at fault again as Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma struck for the Hammers after halftime.
Divock Origi got one back for Liverpool, but it was not enough to preserve their long unbeaten streak.
Klopp was furious with West Ham’s first goal, saying that Alisson was fouled by Angelo Ogbonna and that Craig Pawson should have sent off Aaron Cresswell for a nasty foul on Jordan Henderson.
“The first they score is a foul on the goalkeeper. The arm goes into Alisson’s arm, so how can he catch it? That makes no sense,” Klopp said.
“What can Alisson do? People will say I’m making excuses, but I’m calm,” he added.
“You need normal decisions from a referee and he did not do that,” Klopp said. “Cresswell’s was a reckless challenge on Henderson. It was a clear red card.”
Liverpool dropped to fourth place in the Premier League as West Ham climbed into third.
The Reds are four points behind leaders Chelsea, while West Ham are only three adrift of Thomas Tuchel’s men.
“However long a run is, it will come to an end. It looked like we lost a bit of patience. We were not that calm in the decisive moments. We can be better 100 percent,” Klopp said.
West Ham’s first league win against Liverpool since 2016 was also a maiden league succes at the eighth attempt by their manager, David Moyes.
Moyes has worked wonders in his second spell at West Ham and a challenge for a Champions League place will be in their sights if they can maintain this level of performance.
“It’s been hard to beat Liverpool over my career, so I was very pleased to get it. It was a terrific effort,” Moyes said.
“I’m hugely proud,” he said. “The way the players have gone about it — you talk about me turning it around, these players were close to relegation. Now we’re pushing for Europe.
