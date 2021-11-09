Hamilton says Red Bull too fast for his Mercedes car

Reuters





Lewis Hamilton said that his Mercedes on Sunday was no match for Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, after his dream of a record eighth Formula One championship slipped further from his grasp in Mexico City.

The 36-year-old Briton had started on the front row of the grid, only for his hopes of victory to be dashed in the opening seconds as Verstappen seized the lead and then pulled away to win.

“Their car was far superior this weekend and there was nothing we really could do about it,” Hamilton said after finishing second, the gap between him and his Dutch rival extended to 19 points.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix in Mexico City on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The champion said that he gave all he had, holding off Red Bull’s Sergio Perez at the finish, with the Mexican chasing a team one-two.

However, giving everything was still not enough on a day when teammate Valtteri Bottas started on the pole position, but was hit and spun on the opening lap, ending up out of the running for points.

“I naturally feel I need to be winning every race, because we need those extra points — not to lose those points, to try and regain, that was the goal going into the last race and the race before that and before that and here this weekend,” Hamilton said.

“But ... they’re just too quick,” Hamilton added. “So [we were] giving it absolutely everything we’ve got, but unfortunately, it’s not enough at the moment to compete with them.”

Verstappen has now won nine races to Hamilton’s five and the next, in Brazil, should also play to his car’s strengths, before three final races in the Middle East.