Lewis Hamilton said that his Mercedes on Sunday was no match for Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, after his dream of a record eighth Formula One championship slipped further from his grasp in Mexico City.
The 36-year-old Briton had started on the front row of the grid, only for his hopes of victory to be dashed in the opening seconds as Verstappen seized the lead and then pulled away to win.
“Their car was far superior this weekend and there was nothing we really could do about it,” Hamilton said after finishing second, the gap between him and his Dutch rival extended to 19 points.
Photo: AFP
The champion said that he gave all he had, holding off Red Bull’s Sergio Perez at the finish, with the Mexican chasing a team one-two.
However, giving everything was still not enough on a day when teammate Valtteri Bottas started on the pole position, but was hit and spun on the opening lap, ending up out of the running for points.
“I naturally feel I need to be winning every race, because we need those extra points — not to lose those points, to try and regain, that was the goal going into the last race and the race before that and before that and here this weekend,” Hamilton said.
“But ... they’re just too quick,” Hamilton added. “So [we were] giving it absolutely everything we’ve got, but unfortunately, it’s not enough at the moment to compete with them.”
Verstappen has now won nine races to Hamilton’s five and the next, in Brazil, should also play to his car’s strengths, before three final races in the Middle East.
Russia on Saturday edged Switzerland to win the maiden Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, but the win turned sour as the Swiss suggested the new champions had replaced players against the rules. Daria Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Liudmila Samsonova overpowered Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia its fifth title overall in the team competition previously known as the Fed Cup. “I have too many emotions now, I’m feeling like I’m freezing and it’s unbelievable really. Unbelievably happy,” Samsonova said after celebrating with her team. “Today was an incredible fight, it was more than tennis,” she
The slum-dwelling schoolboys batting in the nets in Nairobi are at the heart of an effort to rescue Kenyan cricket from a seemingly endless slump, dogged by poor performances, governance issues and political wrangles. After the heroics in South Africa in 2003, when Kenya became the first non-Test nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, the country’s cricket went into free fall, with little sign of recovery. However, three brothers — all former international cricketers — are mounting a fightback by putting money into a training academy aimed at rebuilding the sport in Kenya from the ground up. Founded by former
LOTS OF CHANGES: A player from the early days of the NBA said that writers of the time doubted that the new league’s teams could compete against college teams The NBA on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first game with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, the same as was played on Nov. 1, 1946. So much is different, though. For one, it is not even that Toronto franchise. The team who the Knicks beat that night were the Huskies, who played only that one season in the NBA. For another, that game was played at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto in front of a crowd of just 7,090. Maple Leaf Gardens is now Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre and the lower level is a Loblaws supermarket,
Only one team consistently confounded Tom Brady during his two-decade rule in the American Football Conference: the Denver Broncos. They were the only team who had a winning record against Brady while he was winning six rings with the New England Patriots, going 9-8 against them. Mike Shanahan is the only head coach to beat him five times and Denver took three of four from Brady in the playoffs, twice in the AFC championship behind Peyton Manning. Brady’s new kryptonite in the National Football Conference is the New Orleans Saints. They beat him for the third time in four tries on Sunday, with Dennis