Paralympic champion Madison de Rozario has made history by becoming the first Australian woman to win the New York City marathon, crossing the line in Central Park three minutes ahead of her nearest rival.
De Rozario, who had struggled to make an impact in the elite wheelchair event in NYC, held off strong challenges from Tatyana McFadden of the US and Switzerland’s Manuela Shar — former winners — before storming home in a time of 1:51:01.
Earlier this year, the 27-year-old broke through to win her first Paralympic marathon gold medal in Tokyo and is now the only Australian woman, either in the wheelchair or open events, to claim victory on the 42km course.
Photo: AFP
“This is unreal,” De Rozario said. “New York is one that I’ve never had amazing results on. It’s been my least successful event, and my least successful consistently. But the two years we weren’t traveling, we buried ourselves in base work and strength work, and it’s paid off — not just here, but in Tokyo. It’s so nice to see.”
De Rozario’s win is all the more impressive given her short lead-up time to the 50th edition of the event — she only confirmed her entry two weeks ago, after her home state of New South Wales scrapped quarantine rules for returning travelers.
“I was definitely nervous,” she said. “I knew I could do the 42km. I knew the fitness was still there, but without the prep, you don’t know how you’re going to react to things, or how you’re going to take control of variables.”
“New York has a way of stringing people out because of the way the course is structured, and then you have to push on your own when you’re in a position like that, which is so hard — so I wasn’t sure how it was going to be for me,” she said.
McFadden came second, with Shar in third. De Rozario’s win — her second major marathon title since winning in London in 2018 — means that she is the first Paralympic champion to also win the NYC marathon in the same year.
“I’ve been wanting to break into this part of my career for three years,” De Rozario said. “The marathon is such a big challenge in terms of how you train for it. There’s such a huge difference between staying with a pack, or getting to the podium or even staying strong throughout the distance.”
“I’ve never been consistent,” she added. “To come away with New York and the Paralympics, shows how much work we have put in.”
Russia on Saturday edged Switzerland to win the maiden Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, but the win turned sour as the Swiss suggested the new champions had replaced players against the rules. Daria Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Liudmila Samsonova overpowered Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia its fifth title overall in the team competition previously known as the Fed Cup. “I have too many emotions now, I’m feeling like I’m freezing and it’s unbelievable really. Unbelievably happy,” Samsonova said after celebrating with her team. “Today was an incredible fight, it was more than tennis,” she
The slum-dwelling schoolboys batting in the nets in Nairobi are at the heart of an effort to rescue Kenyan cricket from a seemingly endless slump, dogged by poor performances, governance issues and political wrangles. After the heroics in South Africa in 2003, when Kenya became the first non-Test nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, the country’s cricket went into free fall, with little sign of recovery. However, three brothers — all former international cricketers — are mounting a fightback by putting money into a training academy aimed at rebuilding the sport in Kenya from the ground up. Founded by former
LOTS OF CHANGES: A player from the early days of the NBA said that writers of the time doubted that the new league’s teams could compete against college teams The NBA on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first game with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, the same as was played on Nov. 1, 1946. So much is different, though. For one, it is not even that Toronto franchise. The team who the Knicks beat that night were the Huskies, who played only that one season in the NBA. For another, that game was played at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto in front of a crowd of just 7,090. Maple Leaf Gardens is now Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre and the lower level is a Loblaws supermarket,
Only one team consistently confounded Tom Brady during his two-decade rule in the American Football Conference: the Denver Broncos. They were the only team who had a winning record against Brady while he was winning six rings with the New England Patriots, going 9-8 against them. Mike Shanahan is the only head coach to beat him five times and Denver took three of four from Brady in the playoffs, twice in the AFC championship behind Peyton Manning. Brady’s new kryptonite in the National Football Conference is the New Orleans Saints. They beat him for the third time in four tries on Sunday, with Dennis