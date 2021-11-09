Australian makes history in NYC

‘THIS IS UNREAL’: Madison de Rozario broke through to win her first Paralympic marathon gold medal in Tokyo and is the only Australian woman to win in NYC

Paralympic champion Madison de Rozario has made history by becoming the first Australian woman to win the New York City marathon, crossing the line in Central Park three minutes ahead of her nearest rival.

De Rozario, who had struggled to make an impact in the elite wheelchair event in NYC, held off strong challenges from Tatyana McFadden of the US and Switzerland’s Manuela Shar — former winners — before storming home in a time of 1:51:01.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old broke through to win her first Paralympic marathon gold medal in Tokyo and is now the only Australian woman, either in the wheelchair or open events, to claim victory on the 42km course.

The top three finishers of the New York City marathon women’s wheelchair event — from left, Tatyana McFadden of the US with silver, Madison de Rozario of Australia with gold and Manuela Schar of Switzerland with bronze — pose at the finish line in Central Park on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“This is unreal,” De Rozario said. “New York is one that I’ve never had amazing results on. It’s been my least successful event, and my least successful consistently. But the two years we weren’t traveling, we buried ourselves in base work and strength work, and it’s paid off — not just here, but in Tokyo. It’s so nice to see.”

De Rozario’s win is all the more impressive given her short lead-up time to the 50th edition of the event — she only confirmed her entry two weeks ago, after her home state of New South Wales scrapped quarantine rules for returning travelers.

“I was definitely nervous,” she said. “I knew I could do the 42km. I knew the fitness was still there, but without the prep, you don’t know how you’re going to react to things, or how you’re going to take control of variables.”

“New York has a way of stringing people out because of the way the course is structured, and then you have to push on your own when you’re in a position like that, which is so hard — so I wasn’t sure how it was going to be for me,” she said.

McFadden came second, with Shar in third. De Rozario’s win — her second major marathon title since winning in London in 2018 — means that she is the first Paralympic champion to also win the NYC marathon in the same year.

“I’ve been wanting to break into this part of my career for three years,” De Rozario said. “The marathon is such a big challenge in terms of how you train for it. There’s such a huge difference between staying with a pack, or getting to the podium or even staying strong throughout the distance.”

“I’ve never been consistent,” she added. “To come away with New York and the Paralympics, shows how much work we have put in.”